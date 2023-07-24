RFK Jr says corporate media attacked him even more than President Trump





Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said Sunday he was being attacked by the mainstream media in an “unprecedented” way that rivals and even goes beyond how former President Trump has come under scrutiny.

“It’s interesting to me because I’ve been really, you know, criticized in a way that I think is unprecedented, even more than President Trump has been criticized by the general public, by the corporate media,” Kennedy told Fox Businesss Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” over the weekend.

“But the Harris Harvard Poll [The Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll] came out the benchmark poll, I think 2,500 people yesterday showed that my popularity is 20 points higher, I think, than any other political candidate, so somehow the American people hear what I’m saying,” Kennedy added.

Kennedy told Bartiromo his unfavorable ratings should be “off the charts” if everyone believed the negative press against him, but it didn’t.

DR. MAKARY ON RFK JR’S CRITICISM OF THE “MEDICAL INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX”: SAYING THINGS “PEOPLE ARE REAL”

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr., left, and former President Trump. (Getty Pictures)

“I mean, look, if I believe the things that are written about me in the papers and reported about me on mainstream sites, I wouldn’t have any, I certainly wouldn’t vote for me, and I would think I was a very despicable person,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has come under intense scrutiny from the mainstream media for her opposition to government censorship, her push for more transparency and her testing in the vaccine licensing process. He was accused of anti-Semitism following a comment he made about biological weapons being developed by countries including the United States and China, and how there was an “argument” that COVID could have been “ethnically targeted”.

RFK JR PUSHES ‘THE WORLD TURNED UP’ AS HE RESPONDS TO ‘TWISTED, DISTORTED’ DEM ATTACKS AND CENSORSHIP ATTEMPT

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks as Michael Smerconish hosts a “SiriusXM town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” at the Center Theater on June 5, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“It has nothing to do with anti-Semitism, and it’s not a conspiracy theory,” Kennedy told Fox News Digital. “I simply said that we should be concerned about the billions of dollars that are being spent by the most powerful governments in the world to develop ethnic bioweapons, and that is now happening all over the world.”

“I cited a 2021 paper from the Cleveland Clinic which suggested that COVID-19 was not deliberately created in this way, but that it had a disproportionate impact on certain races and that the races most affected due to the configuration of the docking mechanism on the furin cleavage were the most compatible with people of African descent and with Caucasians and the least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns and Ashk Jews. enazes”, he explained. “I never suggested it was deliberately done by the Chinese or anyone else. It’s just a fact.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democratic presidential nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives to testify before the House Special Subcommittee on Armament of the Federal Government, Thursday, July 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Kennedy’s polls have held steady since he launched his 2024 presidential campaign, despite media attacks, and a recent Fox News poll shows the challenger holding 16% of the Democratic primary vote.

A recent Quinnipiac poll showed nearly half of American voters would consider a third-party candidate, although Kennedy stressed he only wanted to run as a Democrat. Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter for Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and send tips to [email protected].

