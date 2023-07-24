Can the new opposition alliance oust Modi in 2024? DW 07/24/2023

Leaders of 26 opposition parties in India gathered last week to form a new alliance to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in parliamentary elections scheduled for next year.

The new coalition called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) said in a statement that the BJP was attacking the character of the republic.

They pledged to “safeguard the idea of ​​India as enshrined in the Constitution”.

“We are putting aside our political differences to save democracy. The main goal is to unite to save democracy and the constitution,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, chairman of the largest opposition party in Congress.

Critics say that since the BJP came to power in 2014, it has pursued a Hindu nationalist agenda and polarized Indian society along religious lines. But the BJP maintains that it represents all Indians and wants growth for all.

The new opposition coalition includes the Congress as well as a range of strong regional parties, such as the Aam Aadmi Party, which rules Punjab and Delhi, and the Trinamool Congress, which rules the eastern state of West Bengal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described next year’s election as “a fight between Narendra Modi and INDIA”.

United challenge against Modi’s BJP

Zoya Hasan, a political scientist, said “this is an extremely important political development”.

“The statement issued by these parties offers an alternative narrative rooted in the constitutional idea of ​​India based on secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism,” she told DW.

Hasan said it will be difficult for the BJP to win a majority of parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections “if the opposition parties can maintain the momentum.”

But the expert stressed that the new alliance has its work cut out for it.

“INDIA cannot simply limit the exercise to adjusting seats, it must mobilize popular support for the alternative discourse,” she added.

Many parties in the new alliance are regional rivals and have splintered nationally. But they have now sought to put aside their differences to challenge the BJP, which remains popular and looks set to win the next election.

Kharge, the Congress party chairman, said the next alliance meeting would form an umbrella group and appoint an organizer.

He will also tackle the complex issue of the allocation of seats among the alliance parties to face off head-to-head against the BJP.

“The main opposition parties will likely adopt a new model for Mission 2024 and focus on key national issues as well as state-specific ones to confront the BJP,” a prominent Congress leader told DW.

“The BJP has traditionally benefited from a triangular contest and we will consider a one-on-one contest.”

The Congress party recently received a boost after routing the BJP in the southern state of Karnataka in May. He hopes a united challenge from the opposition will succeed in preventing Modi from securing a third term in 2024.

How does the BJP see the new alliance?

The BJP, meanwhile, played down the importance of the new alliance.

The party and Modi also criticized opposition parties as opportunists and corrupt who vilified India globally but were now trying to save their lives and their families.

The prime minister said political alliances “built on negativity” have never worked. “We unite the Indian people, they divide the Indian people, they underestimate the common people of India,” he said, referring to opposition parties.

“It’s (the INDIA alliance) a stillborn baby and even the doctors don’t know how to save it. It’s a desperate attempt to bring disparate groups together on one platform and it’s compromised from the start,” BJP national spokesman Tom Vadakkan told DW.

“It won’t work. Its construction is flawed,” he added.

“INDIA vs. NDA battle gets heated”

Last week, the BJP also celebrated nine years in power and held a rally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the first in years, to mark the 25th anniversary of the coalition.

The NDA comprises 38 parties, many of which are small groups with a limited presence in certain parts of the country. It has dwindled as an alliance since Modi came to power in 2014 and won re-election in 2019 as he led the BJP to strong victories, reducing the influence of alliance partners.

But the BJP is reviving the NDA now because it doesn’t want to leave anything to chance to win a third term, Neerja Chowdhury, a political analyst who has covered India’s last 10 general elections, told DW.

“INDIA’s battle against the NDA has suddenly become heated because the BJP is pulling out all the stops and the opposition is fighting back. Opposition leaders’ optics on a platform has given the anti-BJP bloc a psychological boost,” she said.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru