Joe Rogan continues to turn down Donald Trump podcast interview requests: report





Joe Rogan has turned down numerous requests from Donald Trump’s camp to interview the former president on his popular Spotify podcast, according to a report.

Rogan said he was not a Trump supporter and had no desire to give the 45th president a platform – even though a large portion of the podcaster’s 11 million listeners support the Republican frontrunner.

However, after the pair were seen shaking hands during a recent UFC fight in Las Vegas, Trump urged his advisers to explore other sit-down options, The Daily Beast reported.

One of Trump’s informal advisers, Roger Stone, reportedly offered to engage Rogan in a UFC-style cage match in hopes of coercing the podcaster into interviewing the former president, according to the news site.

The mere discussion of Donald Trump on a hit podcast like Joe Rogan creates a remarkable following, a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast.

Perhaps the only person bigger in the world of new media than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the very idea of ​​them finally being together – that would be an incredible audience.

Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan has refused repeated requests from Donald Trump’s camp to have the former president as a guest. NBCU/NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Getty Images

Trump recently appeared on the “Full Send” podcast, whose YouTube page has more than 2 million subscribers.

The “Full Send” interview with Trump generated millions of views, although the YouTube video of it was taken down by parent company Alphabet because the former president repeated his claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Rogan and Trump recently shook hands during a UFC fight in Las Vegas.

Rogan, who has faced his own criticism for initiating COVID conspiracies, has said in the past that he has no desire to indulge Trump.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way,” Rogan told podcaster Lex Fridman last year.

“I had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I said no every time. I don’t want to help her. I’m not interested in helping him.

On his own podcast last year, Rogan called Trump a “baby man” while speculating that the current Republican frontrunner might use Adderall.

Joe Rogan says he turned down several offers to have Donald Trump on his podcast:

“I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.” pic.twitter.com/Cd6A3b4asf

— The Recount (@therecount) July 5, 2022

Nonetheless, Trump isn’t taking the snub to heart, according to The Daily Beast.

The president is listening to Rogan, a Trump adviser told the news site.

I don’t think the President takes Rogans’ criticism personally, and really, at the end of the day, Donald Trump would listen to a non-politician with some mild criticism more than a politician who kisses his ass.

The Post sought comments from Trump and Rogan.

