Pakistani electoral body issues arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Khan | Imran Khan News





The new case adds to the legal troubles Imran Khan has faced since he was ousted as prime minister in April last year.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a non-dischargeable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in the latest legal challenge facing the former prime minister.

The latest case came on Monday, the same day Khan was released on bail by the Supreme Court in another case. Khan has been slapped with more than 150 cases, including terrorism since he was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April last year.

The warrant, issued in Islamabad, said Khan had disregarded election commission procedures and failed to appear before the commission despite previous notices and releasable warrants.

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party posted an image of the warrant, saying it was received at Khans’ residence in Lahore by a member of his legal team.

The opinion of the Election Commission of Pakistan was received at the residence of President Tehreek-e-Insaaf. The notice was received by Rai Muhammad Ali Advocate, member of the legal team. The electoral commission has asked President Tehreek-e-Insaf to appear on July 25. President Tehreek-e-Insaf will appear before the electoral commission tomorrow, the post said on Monday.

25

pic.twitter.com/oCl0ge6ya7

PTI (@PTIofficial) July 24, 2023

The 70-year-old politician has been accused of using immoderate language and derogatory remarks against the electoral commission.

He ordered the capital’s inspector general of police to arrest Khan and present him to the electoral body on Tuesday.

Shortly after the arrest warrant, Khan speaking to his followers on YouTube said he was ready for jail.

Khan, now the main opposition leader, used his strong social media following to address his supporters as Pakistan’s media regulator banned local TV stations from broadcasting his speeches and naming him.

The media is under their control and they have turned all TV channels into state-run media, he said of the ban.

Another criminal case against Khan was announced last week when the interior minister said the government would initiate criminal charges against Khan for revealing official secrets in connection with diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad.

In his remarks on Monday evening, Khan said he would appear at a Federal Investigation Agency hearing on the case on Tuesday, but alleged that every case against him was bogus and bogus.

The former prime minister alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah wanted to put him behind bars and acted as judge, jury and executioner.

Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country. He was released on bail within days.

Last month the army sacked three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, following violent attacks on military assets by the prime minister’s former supporters to protest his arrest.

Khan has pinned the blame for his ouster on the mighty military, which remains the de facto ruler of the South Asian nation of more than 200 million people.

