PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023, amid fall





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023‘, to showcase Indian capabilities in semiconductors and chip design innovation on July 28 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Companies such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD and Vedanta will offer in-depth information on technologies and innovations in chip manufacturing. Various dignitaries including the Minister of State for Electronics and Computing, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will be present at the event. Chandrasekhar has been an active voice in the Indian semiconductor industry. At the recent second Semicon India Future Design roadshow held at the IISc campus in Bengaluru, he announced that India plans to produce a minimum of 85,000 global talents in semiconductors over the next two years. While the Indian government monitors developments in technology, things have not worked out in the country’s favor in the recent past. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the Taiwanese conglomerate Foxconn will withdraw from a joint venture with the Indian giant Vedanta Ltd, created to produce semiconductors in Gujarat. According to the partnership agreement, Vedanta would have held 60% of the capital while Foxconn would have had 40%. Although India has in partnership with IMEC for technology support, the technology will require several more years of development. The situation presented an uncertain future for the Vedanta-Foxconn venture and now the project has completely failed. Although there have been downturns, the Indian government has been optimistic that investments are expected to increase and is already taking advantage of the talent available here. India is a world leader in engineering design and R&D. It has a favorable demographic advantage with a young workforce and a significant number of tech-aligned individuals. However, extending its potential to manufacturing requires more. Unlike the IT sector, the lack of awareness and availability of employment options have been major obstacles facing the industry.

