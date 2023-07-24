Former Donald Trump ally Mike Francesa calls him ‘ineligible’





Mike Francesa is officially off the Donald Trump train and if Republicans want to win the next presidential election, they should consider joining the former WFAN radio host.

In 2016, Francesa was a staunch Trump supporter, believing the polarizing businessman and media personality to be a builder to build a better country, not someone simply looking to feed his ego. Seven years later, instead of doubling or claiming, I never said that! Francesa deemed Trump ineligible. The former WFAN radio host made his 2024 election prediction while responding to a listener email on his The Mike Francesa podcast.

I don’t know if the people who will vote remember that the diehards are the people who vote in the primaries. They are your diehard members of your party, Francesa said. I don’t know if enough of them left Trump for anyone else to win. And really, you’re talking about a winning person right now. The other candidates, none of them has a chance of winning.

There is a candidate who has a chance of unseating Trump, Francesa continued, apparently referring to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). But do they realize that at the general level, Trump is ineligible because of what happened at the end of his presidency? I believe he is ineligible because of what happened at the end of his presidency.

Francesa’s former radio partner Chris “Mad Dog” Russo donated to Chris Christie’s presidential campaign. Although he doesn’t have a realistic chance of being the Republican candidate for president, the former New Jersey governor and alternate WFAN host has been one of the loudest anti-Trump voices as he tries to win primary votes for the GOP.

Even if he wins the primary and gets the nomination, I don’t think he’ll win the overall, Francesa said of Trump. He will lose. I firmly believe that. I don’t know if the Republican Party and the hardliners believe it, but I strongly believe it. I don’t think he can win.

Francesa didn’t hesitate to endorse Trump in 2016, promoting the fact that they had known each other for more than three decades. The iconic radio host even boasted on several occasions that he parked Fred Trump’s car while working at the Atlantic Beach Club as a teenager before befriending Donald later in life.

But Francesas’ opinion of Trump, the politician, seemed to take a stark turn in March 2020, when he blasted the president’s inept handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Francesa ultimately voted for Biden in the 2020 election. And while Francesa seems unlikely to vote for the incumbent, he surely won’t endorse Trump as a Republican nominee.

