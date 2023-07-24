‘Arrest Imran Khan, bring him before us tomorrow’: Pak Poll’s body issues non-bailable warrant | Exclusive





Last updated: July 24, 2023, 9:12 PM IST

The action is brought against former Prime Minister and Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in a contempt case. (AP)

Said person failed to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) despite serving notices as well as bail arrests dated January 16 and March 2…,” reads the order from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a copy with CNN-News18

Pakistan’s top electoral body on Monday issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in a contempt case, asking Islamabad police to arrest him and bring him before the body on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The order, a copy of which is with CNN-News18, said: The said person failed to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) despite serving notices as well as bail arrests dated January 16 and March 2.

PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS

Meanwhile, a Pakistani court on Monday launched the process of finding Khan’s two sisters and a nephew found guilty in a case related to the attack on the historic Corps Commander House here after the former prime minister was arrested in an alleged corruption case in May.

The Corps Commander’s House, also known as Jinnah House, was vandalized and set on fire by a mob of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters after the Khan party leader was arrested in the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

The Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Lahore has initiated the process to find former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the two sisters Aleema Khan and Dr. Uzma and his nephew Hassan Niazi and 19 other PTI leaders were found guilty after constantly skipping the court hearing for their alleged involvement in the attack on the house of the Lahore Corps Commander,” a court official told PTI after the hearing.

The ATC ordered the publication of a newspaper advertisement for August 16, ordering the suspects to join the legal proceedings at the next hearing or else they would be found guilty.

Among the PTI leaders facing proclaimed offender status are Senator Azam Swati; and former ministers Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farukh Habib, Mian Aslam and Hammad Azhar.

With PTI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/world/arrest-imran-khan-bring-him-before-us-by-10-am-tomorrow-pak-poll-body-issues-non-bailable-warrant-exclusive-8414587.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos