Inaugurating the Creative Economy Festival 2023, the Regent of Trenggalek conveys messages from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo





Trenggalek, Cakrawala.co – The 2023 Creative Economy Festival (Ekraf) is once again organized by the Trenggalek District Government at the local town square. The Gebyar Creative Economy, titled Add Gumregah, which opens from July 24 to July 31, 2023 is one of the efforts of the Trenggalek District Government through the Tourism and Culture Board (Disparbud) to provide a collaborative forum for a number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and a number of creative groups. This festival, presented by the Government of Trenggalek Regency, in addition to providing a platform for MSME stakeholders and a number of creative groups, this activity also presents a series of entertainment activities ready to liven up the Creative Economy Festival to be held for seven days in the district square of Trenggalek. Read also: The Creative Festival 2023 will be held at Trenggalek Square, all information on the schedule Trenggalek Regent Mochammad Nur Arifin at the opening of Gebyar Ekraf delivered a message from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to keep the economic sector moving. One of them is how to accommodate the creative sector, especially those engaged in the informal sector. “So the hope is that all of this can shake up the economy of the Trenggalek people and encourage creative economy players in Trenggalek,” Mas Ipin, the nickname of Mochammad Nur Arifin, said on Monday (24/7/2023). Mas Ipin advised all event supporters and visitors in attendance to maintain cleanliness, in particular not to litter. Also read: Head of TP PKK Trenggalek, Novita Hardini, the house of growth and development therapy is accessible to the whole community “The most important thing is that there is no creativity if it is not supported by discipline, one of which is discipline in environmental protection, not throwing away,” he explained. He further hoped that by holding the event, it could grow the popular economy, but with more and more of these events being held, the public should not neglect cleanliness. “Maintaining so that this event becomes a beautiful event, which is interesting, clean and always beautiful to look at because there is no rubbish scattered everywhere”, explained Mas Ipin. (ag).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cakrawala.co/daerah/7759582132/opening-gebyar-ekraf-2023-bupati-trenggalek-sampaikan-pesan-presiden-ri-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos