‘The evidence is so overwhelming’: Legal expert warns Trump his defense ‘won’t work’





Former President Donald Trump has added a new attorney ahead of a potential federal indictment for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots and efforts to nullify the 2020 election after receiving a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump added attorney John Lauro, who previously represented Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Alina Habba, last week.

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, who served as a Democratic adviser to Trump’s first impeachment, told CNN that Lauro was a “very competent” and “very brilliant” defense attorney, but predicted he was handling a losing case.

“It’s not going to work because I believe the evidence is so overwhelming here. When this case comes before a jury, Donald Trump is going to be in a lot of trouble. But he’s got a good defense attorney by his side now in John,” Eisen said Sunday.

Although Lauro claimed that Trump had done nothing illegal, Eisen listed several potential offenses he could be charged with, particularly in relation to the bogus voter scheme.

“These fake fake certificates! ” he said. “These are slips of paper that said the undersigned were voters of the winner, Donald Trump. And they signed these bogus voters signed this. This is a forgery. 18 USC 1871. This was conducted from the Oval Office, conspiracy to defraud.”

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi argued that Smith’s election investigation was decidedly different from Trump’s other charges. During a Sunday session on MSNBC, Figliuzzi was asked if “the 2020 election is different since it involves a former president who tried to interfere with the peaceful transition of power.”

“Of all the cases and charges Trump has faced so far, and I don’t mean to denigrate them in any way. In fact, I’m furious about the documents case, I’ve dealt with classified information for most of my career and it’s serious. But this one, this one is different because it goes to the heart of our democratic process, a free and fair election and making our vote count,” Figliuzzi said.

“This is a civil rights charge,” he added. “While uniquely applied in this set of circumstances, this charge was enacted long ago to allow officers and prosecutors to travel to the deep south. [and] working against the Ku Klux Klan, which prevented minorities from voting.”

“This accusation is fair and it goes to the heart of whether we are going to continue as a democracy for our votes to count. This one is different. It matters, it means everything moves forward as a democracy,” Figliuzzi continued.

Former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal told MSNBC that the target letter offers a “pretty good hint” that Trump will be indicted imminently.

“A target letter is not something that has to be sent to every potential target, and you certainly don’t need to list every conceivable charge that you as a prosecutor think of when you send someone a target letter. But it’s a pretty good clue,” Katyal said.

“We are talking about federal charges here,” he added. “We’re talking about what Jack Smith, the special counsel, is going to bring on behalf of the United States Department of Justice. There’s also a series of separate investigations going on in Georgia and possibly other states into Trump’s fraud around January 6, the fake voter conspiracy, and stuff like that. So you can see Trump facing, for the same basic conduct, trials going on in Georgia at the state level and with Jack Smith at the federal level, possibly in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will double his current number of indictments in the near future.”

