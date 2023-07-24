Politics
China’s property slump is accelerating and that’s bad news for Australia
This is the critical moment for Xi Jinping.
While most Westerners worry about the fate of Taiwan and the world’s second-largest economy’s aggressive military expansion plans, China’s now permanent leader faces a more immediate battle on a different front.
The Chinese economy is in serious trouble. The country’s real estate sector, once an engine of national economic growth, is in crisis with forecasts of worse to come.
This has precipitated a downturn that has begun to infect the entire economy, threatens to derail growth plans, and exposes fundamental structural flaws that can no longer be corrected by simply injecting ever-increasing amounts of stimulus.
The contrast couldn’t be starker.
While the rest of the world has spent the past year battling a resurgent inflation problem, China is on the verge of tipping into deflation. His most recent reading, for June, was a donut. Inflation has reached zero, dashing hopes of avoiding a crushing recession.
Economic growth, according to official figures, is rapidly declining and by some measures has turned negative.
Much of the pain is borne in second-tier cities where the National Audit Office found some local governments, which relied heavily on land sales to generate revenue, inflating revenue and misappropriating funds.
Meanwhile, local media reports of civil servants taking pay cuts and salary delays point to harsher conditions than official statistics imply.
It is a budgetary headache for the political office. Investment bank UBS estimates that between January and May, fiscal revenue fell short of expectations by $110 billion (about $163 billion).
China may have rescued capitalism from its own excesses in the aftermath of the global financial crisis with its massive stimulus programs that propelled the Middle Kingdom to an economic miracle, dragging Australia with it.
Now he is paying the price for his own largesse.
Evergrande replay will haunt debt markets
For most of the past year, he has barely been mentioned. The tottering edifice of China Evergrande, once one of the world’s largest real estate developers, has become a symbol of China’s sudden economic turnaround in 2021 as what appeared to be an impending collapse grabbed global headlines.
He somehow survived the maelstrom, cutting communications as he “restructured” and continued cutting weapons.
A week ago, however, after two years of radio silence, it reported losses of $81 billion over the past two years. But he didn’t turn the corner. It still carries a debt of 334 billion dollars, equivalent to about 2% of the Chinese economy.
And it’s not the only one.
According to a report by ANZ, Chinese developers must repay $12.8 billion in debt over the next few months to international investors. This is in addition to the projected $26.8 billion due to local investors in the coming months.
ANZ’s senior China economist, Betty Wang, believes this is the longest downward trend ever in China’s property sector and is persisting despite strong government support in the wake of the Evergrande crisis.
“Historically, it took 6 to 12 months to revive the sector,” she says.
“In the current cycle, the government has announced several rounds of support measures for the sector since November 2021 following the Evergrande debt crisis, and it has been almost two years since.”
Real estate crash on steroids
The Chinese real estate sector is of exceptionally vital importance to Australia.
It accounts for up to 40% of national steel demand. It is therefore a crucial factor in the demand for our two main exports, iron ore and coal, the prices of which have both fallen.
The scale of the collapse is breathtaking. Newly built floor space, the most important indicator of steel demand, has fallen 39% in 2022 and another 23% in the first five months of this year.
The situation has already started to show up in the books of our big miners.
BHP last week let it slip that its iron ore sales had fallen over the past three months, even as it mined record amounts of red soil from the ground in Pilbara, Western Australia.
Most of the surplus was based on ports in China awaiting sale.
Rio Tinto Chairman Dominic Barton went even further a few weeks ago on the thorny subject of China’s economy, which was unusual given China’s state-owned Chinalco is Rio’s largest shareholder.
“There are also challenges, as you mentioned,” he told Bloomberg Television.
“There is a big real estate problem.
China’s deflating economy
Late last year, when it became clear that Beijing could no longer control COVID-19 and the costs of prolonged shutdowns weighed on the global economy, investors cheered for a quick recovery from China.
It rebounded early as restrictions were eased, but ongoing housing issues again weighed on national growth.
For months now, Beijing has been called upon to provide additional stimulus, and although it has cut interest rates twice in the past year, most recently last month, and eased credit restrictions, more serious measures appear to be needed.
This will become particularly acute if deflation grips the economy. Although the prospect of lower prices may seem attractive to many, it has a debilitating impact on an economy.
It kills investment and consumption. Why make a major purchase now if it will be cheaper next month?
And for those who have debt, including the government, it’s a disaster because it’s getting more and more expensive to repay. Inflation tends to reduce debt as incomes and asset prices rise.
This, in turn, makes it difficult to get into debt, as lenders avoid the prospect of defaults.
Loading
How not to handle a crisis
The crash in China’s real estate sector could be largely covered by Mr. Xi.
In 2017, in a historic address, he poured water on the overheated real estate market and the ever-growing ranks of real estate barons.
“Housing is built to be inhabited, not to speculate” he stated.
This was followed by a series of three red line rules aimed at curbing the growing indebtedness accumulated by property developers and speculators.
It certainly worked. But it’s an important lesson about the dangers and unintended consequences of rapidly bursting a financial bubble.
The debate is now about how to get out of the mess. Choices are not acceptable. Reverting to old stimulus and new rate cuts is one solution, but would only delay the inevitable. Then there is the more difficult path of streamlining the economy and restructuring debt.
The strategy that no one would like would be for Beijing to focus its attention elsewhere via a military excursion across the Taiwan Strait. It is a surefire solution to inflation that comes with huge political and social costs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-07-25/chinas-property-meltdown-gathers-pace/102641990
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan: Arrest Pak Ex-PM Imran: Pakistan Election Commission Tells Islamabad Police
- China’s property slump is accelerating and that’s bad news for Australia
- ‘The evidence is so overwhelming’: Legal expert warns Trump his defense ‘won’t work’
- Inaugurating the Creative Economy Festival 2023, the Regent of Trenggalek conveys messages from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo
- Kartik Aaryan honored at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne
- Akron table tennis school closed after owner accused of sexual harassment
- The 19 best bikinis of 2023 to try this summer
- Stocks rise to kick off big week with profits, Fed decision: Stock market news today
- “Oppenheimer” and the Politics of Technology
- ‘Arrest Imran Khan, bring him before us tomorrow’: Pak Poll’s body issues non-bailable warrant | Exclusive
- Former Donald Trump ally Mike Francesa calls him ‘ineligible’
- PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023, amid fall