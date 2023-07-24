China’s property slump is accelerating and that’s bad news for Australia

This is the critical moment for Xi Jinping.

While most Westerners worry about the fate of Taiwan and the world’s second-largest economy’s aggressive military expansion plans, China’s now permanent leader faces a more immediate battle on a different front.

The Chinese economy is in serious trouble. The country’s real estate sector, once an engine of national economic growth, is in crisis with forecasts of worse to come.

This has precipitated a downturn that has begun to infect the entire economy, threatens to derail growth plans, and exposes fundamental structural flaws that can no longer be corrected by simply injecting ever-increasing amounts of stimulus.

The contrast couldn’t be starker.

While the rest of the world has spent the past year battling a resurgent inflation problem, China is on the verge of tipping into deflation. His most recent reading, for June, was a donut. Inflation has reached zero, dashing hopes of avoiding a crushing recession.

Economic growth, according to official figures, is rapidly declining and by some measures has turned negative.

Much of the pain is borne in second-tier cities where the National Audit Office found some local governments, which relied heavily on land sales to generate revenue, inflating revenue and misappropriating funds.

Meanwhile, local media reports of civil servants taking pay cuts and salary delays point to harsher conditions than official statistics imply.

It is a budgetary headache for the political office. Investment bank UBS estimates that between January and May, fiscal revenue fell short of expectations by $110 billion (about $163 billion).

China may have rescued capitalism from its own excesses in the aftermath of the global financial crisis with its massive stimulus programs that propelled the Middle Kingdom to an economic miracle, dragging Australia with it.

Now he is paying the price for his own largesse.

After two years of radio silence, Evergrande has reported on his finances and it’s not good news. (Reuters: Aly Song)

Evergrande replay will haunt debt markets

For most of the past year, he has barely been mentioned. The tottering edifice of China Evergrande, once one of the world’s largest real estate developers, has become a symbol of China’s sudden economic turnaround in 2021 as what appeared to be an impending collapse grabbed global headlines.

He somehow survived the maelstrom, cutting communications as he “restructured” and continued cutting weapons.

A week ago, however, after two years of radio silence, it reported losses of $81 billion over the past two years. But he didn’t turn the corner. It still carries a debt of 334 billion dollars, equivalent to about 2% of the Chinese economy.

And it’s not the only one.

According to a report by ANZ, Chinese developers must repay $12.8 billion in debt over the next few months to international investors. This is in addition to the projected $26.8 billion due to local investors in the coming months.

ANZ’s senior China economist, Betty Wang, believes this is the longest downward trend ever in China’s property sector and is persisting despite strong government support in the wake of the Evergrande crisis.

“Historically, it took 6 to 12 months to revive the sector,” she says.

“In the current cycle, the government has announced several rounds of support measures for the sector since November 2021 following the Evergrande debt crisis, and it has been almost two years since.”

The slowdown in Chinese real estate appears to be a problem in Australia. (Reuters)

Real estate crash on steroids

The Chinese real estate sector is of exceptionally vital importance to Australia.

It accounts for up to 40% of national steel demand. It is therefore a crucial factor in the demand for our two main exports, iron ore and coal, the prices of which have both fallen.

The scale of the collapse is breathtaking. Newly built floor space, the most important indicator of steel demand, has fallen 39% in 2022 and another 23% in the first five months of this year.

The situation has already started to show up in the books of our big miners.

BHP last week let it slip that its iron ore sales had fallen over the past three months, even as it mined record amounts of red soil from the ground in Pilbara, Western Australia.

Most of the surplus was based on ports in China awaiting sale.

Rio Tinto Chairman Dominic Barton went even further a few weeks ago on the thorny subject of China’s economy, which was unusual given China’s state-owned Chinalco is Rio’s largest shareholder.

“There are also challenges, as you mentioned,” he told Bloomberg Television.

“There is a big real estate problem.

China’s deflating economy

Late last year, when it became clear that Beijing could no longer control COVID-19 and the costs of prolonged shutdowns weighed on the global economy, investors cheered for a quick recovery from China.

It rebounded early as restrictions were eased, but ongoing housing issues again weighed on national growth.

For months now, Beijing has been called upon to provide additional stimulus, and although it has cut interest rates twice in the past year, most recently last month, and eased credit restrictions, more serious measures appear to be needed.

This will become particularly acute if deflation grips the economy. Although the prospect of lower prices may seem attractive to many, it has a debilitating impact on an economy.

It kills investment and consumption. Why make a major purchase now if it will be cheaper next month?

And for those who have debt, including the government, it’s a disaster because it’s getting more and more expensive to repay. Inflation tends to reduce debt as incomes and asset prices rise.

This, in turn, makes it difficult to get into debt, as lenders avoid the prospect of defaults.

How not to handle a crisis

The crash in China’s real estate sector could be largely covered by Mr. Xi.

In 2017, in a historic address, he poured water on the overheated real estate market and the ever-growing ranks of real estate barons.

“Housing is built to be inhabited, not to speculate” he stated.

This was followed by a series of three red line rules aimed at curbing the growing indebtedness accumulated by property developers and speculators.

It certainly worked. But it’s an important lesson about the dangers and unintended consequences of rapidly bursting a financial bubble.

The debate is now about how to get out of the mess. Choices are not acceptable. Reverting to old stimulus and new rate cuts is one solution, but would only delay the inevitable. Then there is the more difficult path of streamlining the economy and restructuring debt.

The strategy that no one would like would be for Beijing to focus its attention elsewhere via a military excursion across the Taiwan Strait. It is a surefire solution to inflation that comes with huge political and social costs.