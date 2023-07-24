PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam’ on NEP’s third anniversary









YEARS |

Update: July 24, 2023 11:51 p.m. EAST

Guwahati (Assam) [India]July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam on the third anniversary of the introduction of the national education policy on July 29.

The event will be hosted at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati held a joint press conference on the implementation of NEP 2020 in Guwahati on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam which coincides with the 3rd anniversary of NEP 2020, on July 29 at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

PM Modi will also launch various initiatives on this occasion, during the event organized by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Samagam will provide a platform for experts from schools, colleges and training institutions to discuss, deliberate and share ideas, strategies, success stories and best practices in the implementation of NEP 2020, the officials said.

Speaking about the implementation of NEP 2020, Professor Gautam Barua, Director of IIIT Guwahati said, “The vision and provisions of the National Education Policy are so broad and holistic that all provisions of the policy are expected to be fully operationalized by 2040.”

Dr. Ferdous A Barbhuiya, Associate Dean (Administration) at IIIT Guwahati shared details of initiatives taken by IIIT Guwahati in holistic academic growth as well as student welfare.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, Official Director of IIT Guwahati, said that “NEP 2020 has laid the foundation for streamlining a range of progressive goals, which are expected to catalyze the pursuit of academic and research excellence in institutions of higher learning. capable of identifying and solving their own problems for long-term sustainability. At IIT Guwahati, we are implementing NEP2020 in a phased manner to ensure that best practices can be incorporated into our program in the most effective way possible.”

He also listed some of the key features of NEP2020 being implemented by IIT Guwahati through multiple inter, multi and transdisciplinary initiatives.

First, the establishment of multidisciplinary academic centers and schools such as the Center for Disaster Management and Research and the Center for Indian Knowledge Systems.

Second, research and development (R&D) in areas such as health care, chemical engineering translational science, agri-food processing, traditional foods and agricultural practices, etc.

He added that the Integrated Teacher Education Program, IIT offered a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) with multiple exit options.

“Centre for Indian Knowledge System – a vision to build capacity for a sustainable knowledge system. Programs such as ‘Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems’ for PhD students, Archaeological Studies in Ancient Technologies as an elective course and short term courses on ‘Spoken Sanskrit’ and ‘Spoken Assamese’, are offered by this centre,” he said.

IIT Guwahati has also registered on the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) platform (https://www.abc.gov.in/). It is also the first IIT to create its account on ABC and has already posted 3,004 graduate student records.

To bring industry and other professional expertise to academic institutions, IIT Guwahati has engaged 5 “Professor of Practice,” Prof. Iyer said.

IIT has also collaborated with the Government of Assam to establish the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute – AAHII on the campus of the Institute. In addition to leveraging advanced technologies to transform medical science, AAHII will also offer advanced medical degrees in different programs, including National Board Diploma (DNB), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), among others.

The professor further said that IIT offers a joint master’s program in food science and technology with Gifu University, Japan. Along with this, IIT Guwahati has more than 100 MoUs with overseas institutions to provide exposure to its students.

For the implementation of the SDGs, the Institute has launched a unique course on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 in its Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) program.

In closing remarks, Pavni Gupta, Deputy Director, PIB Guwahati, mentioned that NEP2020, along with its provisions, aims to bring about a change in the way education is perceived by students, parents and teachers. Besides academic excellence, it aims to develop essential life skills for a multidisciplinary perspective in all areas of work, entrepreneurship, services, etc. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-akhil-bhartiya-shiksha-samagam-on-third-anniversary-of-nep20230724235113 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos