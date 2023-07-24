LARRY KUDLOW: This is why Donald Trump is leading in the polls





FOX Business host Larry Kudlow said allegations against the Biden family are piling up on “Kudlow.”

Despite being the target of the Jan. 6 DOJ investigation led by Jack Smith, which could mark Donald Trump’s third indictment by Joe Biden’s henchmen, a new survey of Iowa Republicans by FOX Business — the first in the national primary contest that’s less than six months away — shows Mr. Trump has a 30-point lead. Governor DeSantis and Senator Tim Scott are second-tier distant candidates.

President Trump maintains a lead in Iowa. (Fox News / Fox News)

The FOX Business Poll reports that economic issues are the top concerns of Iowa Republicans, at 41%. Immigration follows at 15%, social issues also at 15%, foreign policy at 12%.

Top issues among Iowa Republicans. (Fox News / Fox News)

Note: The Fox Business poll conducted in South Carolina, also between July 15 and 19, shows 51% for economic issues, followed by 12% each for foreign policy, immigration and social concerns.

Top issues for Republicans in South Carolina. (Fox News / Fox News)

For months and months, I have argued that continued inflation, especially for basic household needs, along with falling real wages, will put wallet and kitchen table issues at the heart of the outcome of the 2024 presidential race.

In other words: it’s the economy, stupid and I also believe that one of the main reasons for former President Trump’s dominant leadership is his continued focus on an economic and prosperity agenda.

Time and time again, including CNN’s town hall debate and his brilliant Bedminster speech, Mr. Trump has stayed on message touting the economic successes of his first term and promising more of the same in a second. Just recently, Mr. Trump released a self-definition of Trumpism.

“”TRUMPISM”, or as some call it, “AMERICA FIRST”, is very very simple: low taxes and regulations, the most powerful military, tariffs and taxes on other countries that have taken advantage of the United States that will make the United States rich and debt free very quickly and if countries want to “take” from the United States, they must pay for the privilege of taking!ance, PARENTAL POWER over school boards, “LIFE”, STRONG BORDERS , and much more!”

I think most of the other GOP candidates agree with Mr. Trump on most of these issues. They are conservative and intelligent. They are good people. The GOP has a deep bench, but of course Mr. Trump has the experience and track record from his first term and, also, he has crafted this kind of strong message, with particular emphasis on the economic growth agenda, in a way that none of the other candidates have been able to muster.

Then, of course, the issue of the legal attacks on Joe Biden, the militarization of the Justice Department, the politicization of the FBI, and the growing evidence of a double standard aimed squarely at Trump. The higher Trump’s polls are, the longer Joe Biden wants to throw him in jail to prevent the former president from running against the incumbent.

Not only is this outrageous Biden strategy failing, but thanks to the Republican House, more and more evidence is mounting that it is Mr. Biden who is in serious legal trouble. In particular: new evidence supporting allegations of paid influence peddling and bribery, as well as money laundering and wire fraud. Indeed, new evidence that it was Joe Biden who coerced Burisma corporate executives into a $5 million bribe for him and his son Hunter.

Now we await new testimony from Hunter Biden’s best friend, who may expose dozens of Joe Biden’s phone calls to influence peddlers in China, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan and Russia. These are allegations, but if ever substantiated they would certainly be grounds for treason and impeachment and it is also why Donald Trump is way ahead in the polls.

