Former Boris Johnson aide becomes youngest peer ever after taking seat in House of Lords

A former aide to the Prime Minister who Boris Johnson controversially named in his resignation honors list took his seat in the House of Lords Today.

At only 29 years old, Charlotte Owen also holds the honor of being the youngest peer ever when she became Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge upon entering parliaments second bedroom.

His nomination, and that of several others, sparked a row with current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after they were published shortly before the former prime minister resigned as an MP last month.

This centered on the omissions of Arch-Johnson loyalists Nadine Dorries And nigel adams.

The inclusion of Baroness Owens also caused a stink, with accusations that she had not done enough to earn honor against her former boss.

Talk to Turtle Mediaan old No 10 The insider said there were dozens of people older than her and disputed claims that she worked in Mr Johnson’s political unit.

Another source told the publication that her peerage was completely stunning as she was extraordinarily young.

Others put gongs back in Mr Johnson’s list, including a parliamentary hairdresser, Michael Maker Member of Parliament and former Minister of the Interior Come Patel.

Ms Owen was born Charlotte Katherine Tranter in 1993 and graduated with a 2:1 in Politics and International Relations at the York University in 2015.

She then worked as an intern at Portland, a strategic communications consultancy, before working as a constituency intern for the Conservative MP. William Wragg for a month.

Baroness Owen received a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list (Getty)

After that, she worked as a parliamentary intern for Mr Johnson for six months before becoming a parliamentary assistant to Alok Sharma for seven months.

For a year and nine months after that, she was senior parliamentary aide to Jake Berry and Mr Johnson, before working exclusively for the former prime minister for a year and two months.

From February 2021 to October 2022, Ms Owen served as special adviser to Mr Johnson and Liz Truss during his short term as Prime Minister.

Ms Owen is also said to have worked for Liz Truss and Political Unit No. 10, although this has been disputed.

Speaking about her career, Sky News political correspondent Liz Bates said: Shes had a few jobs in parliament.

She eventually worked for the No. 10 Political Unit and I think at the end of her political career she was working for Liz Truss and the Chief Whip at the time.

It is not an illustrious political career, but it will also go to the House of Lords.

Mr Johnson has also presented awards to a number of aides involved in the Partygate scandal.

These included his former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, who bragged that we seemed to have gotten away with the garden party bring your own booze during the coronavirus restrictions.

Dan Rosenfield, his former chief of staff, and Jack Doyle, his former communications director, both in office, also received gongs.

Labor has previously called the appointments a sickening insult to the bereaved families of Covid victims.