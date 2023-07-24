Special counsel examines February 2020 meeting where Trump praised US election security





Washington CNN—

Special Counsel Jack Smiths’ office interviewed former U.S. officials about a February 2020 Oval Office meeting in which then-President Donald Trump praised improvements to U.S. election security, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

During the meeting with senior U.S. officials and White House staff, Trump touted his administration’s work to expand the use of paper ballots and support security audits of vote counts. Trump was so encouraged by federal efforts to protect electoral systems that he suggested the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security hold a press conference to take credit for the work, four people familiar with the meeting told CNN.

These details provide a stark contrast to the voter fraud conspiracy theories that Trump began publicly airing a few weeks later and continued to use to question the 2020 election results.

Smiths’ office has interviewed several former U.S. officials with knowledge of the February 2020 Oval Office briefing in recent months, sources said, though not everyone who attended the meeting and spoke to the special counsel was questioned about it. In their questions to at least one of those former officials, investigators focused on how Trump reacted to reports from his advisers that U.S. election systems were secure, and whether Trump was knowledgeable on the matter, one of the sources said.

Investigators seemed particularly interested in understanding Trump’s mindset on election security before he embarks on a month-long campaign to cast doubt on the election, the source added. Investigators also asked several witnesses whether Trump retaliated against senior officials for contradicting his election security narrative, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Smith’s interest in the February 2020 meeting, which has not previously been reported, is the latest indication that the special counsel is seeking testimony from a range of witnesses about Trump’s state of mind regarding his voter fraud allegations, including what he was told or understood about election security.

Trump’s private expressions of confidence in the US election could offer prosecutors insight into Trump’s thinking and potentially undermine his defense that he truly believed the election was stolen.

The details of the February 2020 Oval Office meeting are likely relevant to the investigation into Smith’s election interference because they demonstrate Trump’s knowledge and intent regarding U.S. election security, said Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst.

Should [Trump] reasonably know that there was no fraud and that he lost? Honig said, describing the lawsuits angle. Or does he have some kind of claim that he acted in good faith or acted on the reasonable advice of his advisers in contesting the election?

Evidence from the February 2020 meeting suggests that at least in early 2020, Trump embraced the idea that the election would be secure and that he was following the advice of his own experts.

It’s one more piece of the greatest, [Trump] knew or should have known about the puzzle, Honig said. It’s one more indicator that Jack Smith looked under every rock.

In early April 2020, as states began adjusting voting rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump launched baseless attacks on mail-in voting, falsely claiming it was fraudulent and dangerous.

After losing the 2020 election, Trump repeatedly made false statements that contradicted what he was told during the White House briefing on the security of voting systems. He said massive fraud had taken place with machines and falsely claimed that millions of votes had been suppressed. Trump allies have also made outlandish claims about foreign election interference from countries like Venezuela and Italy.

On November 12, 2020, nine days after the election, the DHS cyber agency released a statement describing the election as the most secure in American history. The statement was based on the exact heads of security programs presented to Trump at the February 2020 briefing. Trump quickly fired Chris Krebs, DHS’s top cyber official who dismissed Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud.

A spokesperson for the Office of Special Advocates declined to comment. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The February 2020 briefing of senior US national security officials was attended by White House staff and covered a range of actions federal agencies were taking to secure the election.

The briefing became tense when the subject turned to Moscow’s preference for Trump over Joe Biden in the 2020 election, the sources said.

Trump was furious with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire over a briefing intelligence officials held days earlier for lawmakers on Russia’s preference for Trump.

Maguire officially resigned as chief spy the following week.

Michigan accuses attendees of fake election plot

Over the next few months, Trump embraced a host of baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud, beginning a month-long campaign to discredit election security that escalated in the weeks before and after the November election, and continued during the deadly insurgency at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

CNN also reported that during the transition, Trump considered signing an executive order allowing the military to seize voting machines to search for systemic fraud. Special counsel investigators recently interviewed key witnesses about the December 2020 meeting at the White House where this idea was presented directly to Trump.

