Opinion: If Donald Trump loses the GOP primary, will his supporters shun the candidate?





On Capitol Hill and in other Democratic circles, many Democrats believe that Donald Trump would be easier to defeat in the general election than Ron DeSantis.

Trump certainly has his weaknesses. Most of the country doesn’t like it, for reasons too obvious and too numerous to list here. He’s also been indicted twice and likely faces more criminal charges between now and the election, although so far it doesn’t seem to have hurt him much.

Moreover, Trump is seen as the candidate who will most mobilize the Democratic base and also Democratic backers.

But Trump is unique in some ways, which gives him special powers. Ironically, one of those powers stems from a personality trait that almost no politician, demagogue, or even dictator would want to display in public. But Trump seems to be displaying it: his apparent contempt for most people other than himself.

This suggests that Trump has the ability, and perhaps the will, to throw his party under the bus if he were to lose the presidential primary. That could easily make any other Republican candidate a sitting duck.

Trump’s large following among Republican voters, currently around 52%, has been described as something of a cult following. But whatever the relationship between Trump and his constituents, current polls indicate that millions of them would side with him in a fight against the party’s leadership. In an NBC poll last month, 34% of Republican or Republican-leaning voters said they were more a supporter of Donald Trump than a supporter of the Republican Party.

What would happen if someone other than Trump won the Republican primary? Would Trump accept the result, or would we see a repeat of “stop the steal”? If the latter is the case, it seems likely that a significant number of Republican voters would stay home for the general election. In this scenario, current data indicates that the Republicans would lose the White House.

If Trump loses the primary, there are a number of possible outcomes besides his outright rejection of the results that could also mean defeat for the Republican nominee. Given the size of Trump’s loyal base and Trump’s incendiary style, a primary won by another candidate is likely to be a close and very unpleasant race. If Trump were to refuse to endorse the winner, a significant portion of his loyal base could stay home. Currently, Trump has yet to commit to supporting the candidate. And it’s unclear what his promise would mean if he offered it; in 2015, he signed this pledge but later disavowed it.

Even if Trump were to give a weak endorsement without sufficient and possibly repeated appeals to his base, a significant portion of his base could still stay home.

It would seem wise to consider contingent outcomes other than those that would have occurred in previous elections given the unique characteristics of Trump and his relationship to the larger Republican Party electoral bloc.

The general election is 16 months away and many campaign resources will be deployed before the Republican presidential candidate is chosen next July. It doesn’t make sense to look at Trump as if he were a normal candidate from the past. He is not.

Mark Weisbrot is co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, an economic policy think tank.

