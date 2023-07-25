Trkiyes’ support for NATO enlargement and the revitalization of the EU-Trkiye accession process





What struck international observers most was that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the issue of Ankara’s possible EU membership as part of a compromise, paving the way for Sweden’s NATO membership. Let me first stress that such diplomatic efforts are in the DNA of international diplomacy and politics. States attempt to use their membership of international organizations to score geopolitical goals vis-à-vis each other. International organizations exist to serve the interests of their members. Trkiye lifts veto on Sweden’s NATO membership Following the trilateral meeting between Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trkiye decided to lift his veto on Sweden’s NATO membership on the condition that Sweden supports the free movement of Turks in the European space and updates the customs union agreement between Trkiye and the EU. Sweden also agreed to fully support Trkiyes’ efforts to combat terrorism as well as to respond to Ankara’s demand that Sweden no longer serve as a haven for anti-Turkish terrorist activities. NATO’s decision to appoint a high-level coordinator for its counter-terrorism efforts and US President Joe Bidens’ support for Trkiyes’ eventual EU membership, as well as Erdogans’ mention of this issue in his talks with other NATO officials, can all be seen as part of the final deal easing Sweden’s path to NATO. Trkiyes’ consent to Sweden joining NATO should not come as a surprise. Trikiye is a longtime supporter of NATO’s open door policy. In the past, Trikiye has supported the enlargement of NATO to former communist and socialist countries in Central and Eastern Europe as well as the Balkans. Trkiye has never acted as an outlier in the history of NATO expansion. Trkiyes’ relations with the West Despite some speculative crises in Trkiye-EU relations, for reasons emanating from both sides, the ruling elites of Trkiyes have never given up on the decades-long EU membership process. Trkiye has consistently enjoyed his membership in key Western international organizations, such as the EU and NATO, for a myriad of economic, political and security reasons. Yet the main Turkish concern has always been that, alongside the tumultuous changes in the structure of the international system, Trkiyes’ Western and European allies recognize its emerging identity as a middle power and adapt to Trkiyes’ aspirations to pursue a multidimensional and multidirectional foreign policy centered on Ankara and focused on strategic autonomy in the emerging post-Western and multipolar international environment. The determination of Trkiyes’ ruling elites to help reinvigorate and reactivate the dormant EU accession process could be seen as a logical continuation of Trkiyes’ continued efforts to improve its relations with many countries in the Greater Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Caucasus and Black Sea regions in recent years and should therefore be welcomed by Western and European actors. The Turkish authorities are well aware that the current economic and political problems in the country would be more likely to be resolved if the revitalization of the EU accession process contributes to stability at home and abroad. Turkey’s geopolitical maneuver Trkiyes’ insistence on rejuvenating the EU accession process can also be interpreted as a geopolitical maneuver in the context of emerging Cold War-style geopolitical confrontations between rival power blocs. Trkiye is a middle power and a global swing state, suggesting that his geopolitical preferences play a vital role in global power games. Strengthening Trkiyes’ place in the so-called Western family of nations will not only be in Trkiyes’ interest but also in the West’s interest in the ongoing great power competition. However, a pragmatic and transactional relationship devoid of shared norms and values ​​between Trkiye and the West is unlikely to produce the desired results. Such a transactional interaction will not only generate conjectural crises but will also fuel uncertainty and suspicion about the geopolitical intentions of the parties involved. Therefore, anchoring Trikiye to the West by reinvigorating the accession process and rebuilding bilateral interactions on a solid normative framework will be a win-win outcome. Trkiyes’ ability to act as a facilitator and mediator between Russia and Ukraine, and to contribute to regional and global stability by helping to defuse tensions around the world will be positively affected by the strengthening of his strong attachment to the West. The author is the dean of the Faculty of Science and Letters of Istanbul Aydin University. Anadolu Agency Similar Items February 28, 2023

