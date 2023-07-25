Rishi Sunak should have stuck to Boris Johnson’s Europe deal, not Windsor framework | Politics | News





A damning new report from the House of Lords has concluded that Boris Johnson’s tentative Brexit deal on a crucial EU issue was better than that struck by Rishi Sunak. The committee, which includes Lord Dodds, a fellow Brexiteer DUP, and Lord Haine, a fellow Rejoiner Labour, unanimously agreed that Mr Sunak should not have signed the Windsor framework and stuck to the deal Mr Johnson agreed to in the first place. In a series of damning conclusions, the commission agreed that key elements of the Windsor framework put in place to deal with the Northern Ireland problem will fail to deliver what ministers hope. The findings couldn’t come at a worse time after a week in which Tory Brexiteer MPs condemned the government’s attempts to force the Windsor Framework through parliament without scrutiny. When Mr Sunak’s government sacked five Brexiteer Tory MPs from a legislative committee tasked with scrutinizing parcels destined for Northern Ireland, the chairman of the European Research Group called the government ‘folded’. Join our free WhatsApp community for the latest political news

Key to the findings was the difference between Boris Johnson’s protocol “as originally conceived” and what actually existed at the time of the Windsor Framework Agreement after a series of EU concessions and delays in action. The committee noted, “While the provisions are less burdensome than the protocol as originally designed, they represent an increase in customs procedures for business movements over the protocol as it has operated thus far, particularly for business-to-business movements where suppliers are not trusted traders.” While the committee welcomed the measures concerning medicines for human use, concerns were expressed about medicines intended for animals. “The veterinary, agricultural and agrifood sectors have expressed serious concerns that a mutually agreed solution has not yet been found.”

The peers added: “This problem needs to be solved now rather than in 2025 when the cliff edge looms.” They also noted that bringing pets to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK will remain an issue. “There will be no requirements for pets moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, although those moving pets from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will need to microchipped their pets and obtain a travel document that is valid for the lifetime of the animal.” There are fears the EU has too much power to block attempts to help bring businesses to Northern Ireland, with state aid potentially limiting inward investment. “Experts have warned of the legal uncertainty and deterrent effect on investments that may arise from the obligation to notify the European Commission of such measures, especially since a subsidy may be challenged by the Commission for several years after its notification. “It therefore remains to be seen how well the UK Government and Commission’s interpretation of the Windsor Framework’s provisions on state aid will turn out in practice.”

Concerns have also been raised about the so-called red and green lanes, with green for Northern Ireland only and red for the EU. “We again note concerns that the Windsor framework could undermine the competitiveness of Northern Ireland businesses, which are required to ensure compliance with EU rules for goods, against UK competitors able to access the Northern Ireland market via the green lane.” He noted that it will be very difficult for businesses in Northern Ireland to use the green lane to the UK, while the red lane campaign on paperwork is problematic. The peers added: “More generally, the continued application of EU law in Northern Ireland remains politically contentious. “For many members of the Unionist community in particular, and others, this raises constitutional issues of sovereignty in terms of the application of areas of EU law to Northern Ireland, but not to the rest of the UK.” The committee also pointed out that under the protocol, the deal would have ended if the Northern Irish people voted in favor of it. However, this has been replaced by the Stormont Brake, meaning there is no exit for Northern Ireland, but if the assembly is operational it could veto some changes to EU rules. They pointed to a lack of clarity on the Stormont brake and feared it “has limited range”. Commenting on the report, the Center for Brexit Policy think tank chaired by former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: “The report highlights the chaos that the Windsor framework is causing to so many businesses in Northern Ireland. For some, the framework is even more problematic than the disastrous Northern Ireland Protocol. The detailed findings of this report clearly show that the Windsor framework is not working and that the government has serious questions to answer. The Center for Brexit Policy has defined a solution in the form of mutual enforcement that removes the negative consequences of the protocol and the framework while achieving the broader goals of the protocol. Both the protocol and the framework failed. The government needs to think again and fast. Seven years on from the vote to leave the EU and EU law still remains supreme in Northern Ireland. This must not continue.

