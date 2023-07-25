Timeline of the Donald Trump/Georgia investigation





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Former President Donald Trump is the target of numerous legal challenges and investigations, including here in Georgia.

Here is a timeline of the Georgia investigation:

November 3, 2020 – Election Day. Trump is facing a re-election challenge from former U.S. Senator and Vice President Joe Biden.

November 19, 2020 – The Associated Press declares Biden the winner of the presidential election in Georgia. Biden becomes the first Democrat to carry Georgia — or any other Deep South state — to a presidential election since Bill Clinton in 1992.

January 1, 2021 Fani Willis is sworn in as the new Fulton County District Attorney. She defeated her former boss and six-term incumbent Paul Howard, making her Fultons’ first female DA.

On January 2, 2021, President Trump and White House staff make a phone call to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to protest the outcome of the states election.

THE CALL THAT STARTED IT ALL

Trump has suggested the state’s top election official could help him find 11,780 votes, just enough to beat Biden.

January 20, 2021 – Biden is inaugurated and Trump leaves the White House as the nation’s 45th president.

February 10, 2021 Willis launches a criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged attempt to alter the Georgia presidential election result. The investigation includes: potential violations of the GA law prohibiting the solicitation of voter fraud, making false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of the oath of office, and any involvement in violence or threats related to election administration.

January 20, 2022 A special purpose grand jury is called for in Fulton County.

January 24, 2022 Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is assigned to oversee the special grand jury.

May 2022 A special grand jury is selected.

Summer and Fall 2022 – More than 70 witnesses are called to testify before the special grand jury, including some of Georgia’s and the nations’ top politicians: Governor Brian Kemp; Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr; Raffensperger; former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan; former White House official Mark Meadows; former Speaker of the United States House and Georgian Congressman Newt Gingrich; and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC;) and former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, who is now Trump’s lawyer.

Kemp, Raffensperger and others are in the midst of a battle for re-election.

June 21, 2022 – Raffensperger tells the Democratic-led congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump’s claims about 2020 voter fraud were false. Raffensperger told the committee that the Nov. 6, 2020, election went remarkably well, with average wait times for the vote between two and three minutes statewide. I felt we had a successful election, he said.

December 22, 2022 – The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol releases its final report.

January 9, 2023 The Fulton County Special Grand Jury completes its work.

January 24, 2023 Willis argues that the grand juries report should remain private until his office decides whether or not to proceed with the indictments. Atlanta News First joins other outlets in a lawsuit demanding his release.

February 13, 2023 McBurney decides that parts of the report can be made public.

February 17, 2023 – A heavily redacted Fulton County Special Grand Jury Report is partially released, with the majority of the grand jury finding that one or more of the witnesses perjured themselves. The report also says the special grand jury unanimously found no evidence of widespread fraud in the election and recommended Willis seek the appropriate indictments for the unnamed perjury. Trump claims full exoneration over social media post.

April 24, 2023 – Willis is advising Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of upcoming charging decisions this summer as part of his investigation. In the same letter, she informs Fulton County deputies that she will announce the charges of her investigation between July 11 and September 1.

May 2, 2023 – Willis says she plans to make a landmark decision this summer regarding her investigation.

May 18, 2023 – Willis sends a letter to Fulton County Superior Court in which the DA informed Judge Ural Glanville that his office plans to work remotely for the first three weeks of August and requesting that no trials be scheduled during this time.

June 13, 2023 – Trump is indicted by the federal government in Florida and faces 37 counts of mishandling classified documents. He is the first ex-president in American history to be indicted by a federal government he once oversaw.

June 22, 2023 — After a Florida judge set August 14, 2023 as the preliminary start date for the trial of Trump’s classified documents, Willis says the delay won’t impact his investigation.

June 28, 2023 – Raffensperger testifies before federal prosecutors regarding Trump’s alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. Raffensperger meets with investigators from the office of Jack Smith, the U.S. Department of Justice special counsel leading Trump’s federal indictment against former presidents who allegedly mishandled classified documents. Two days earlier, Raffensperger is urging lawmakers to increase penalties for tampering or attempting to tamper with voting machines.

July 11, 2023 — Two grand juries are sitting in Atlanta, one of which will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for Trump or his allies.

July 14-21, 2023 – Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys continue to make numerous efforts and demands to quash the grand jury’s special report and disqualify Willis from further investigation.

