InsiderNJ Radio with Julie Briggs: The Trump Factor





On InsiderNJ Radio this past weekend, the Julie Briggs Show featured a panel collision examining the implications of former President Donald J. Trump’s emerging indictment.

By way of background, from The Independent:

“Donald Trump has attacked the grand jury investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and its efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election because he could face criminal charges as early as this week.

“In a rant of social truth on Sunday night, the former president lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying the investigations were a coordinated hoax and ploy to STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROCURATIVE MISCONDUCT on levels never seen before in the United States.”

Ms Briggs talks about the latest with:

Former U.S. Representative Leonard Lance

InsiderNJ CEO Michael Graham

Libertarian Murray Sabrin

Richard Tighe FRM CIA Agent

Don Cresitello FMR Mayor of Morristown

From the Hill:

“It seems almost inevitable that former President Trump will soon face criminal charges in connection with the events leading up to the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021.

“Trump declined to meet with the grand jury investigating the case late last week. An invitation for a target such as Trump to testify before a grand jury is often a precursor to the person charged.

“The former president himself predicted his impending arrest following the riot, in which nearly 150 law enforcement officers were injured.

“Trump said in a Truth Social article last Tuesday morning that the combination of target notification and the offer to speak to the grand jury almost always means an arrest and an indictment.”

The show aired Sunday, July 23 on WMTR and can be viewed below:

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidernj.com/insidernj-radio-julie-briggs-trump-factor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos