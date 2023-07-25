Politics
China vows to optimize real estate policy amid torturous economic recovery
China’s top leaders pledged to “adjust and optimize policies in a timely manner” for its beleaguered real estate sector, while elevating job stability to a strategic goal, along with other pledges aimed at boosting domestic consumer demand and addressing local debt risks.
Picture Ullstein | Picture Ullstein | Getty Images
Chaired by President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party’s highest decision-making body said it would implement a “counter-cyclical” policy and largely stick to prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, according to a report. reading out loud released Monday evening from a quarterly Politburo meeting.
investment related news
The July Politburo meeting typically sets the tone for China’s economic policies for the second half of the year, with market watchers eagerly awaiting firmer guidance on policy support for faltering growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
“Currently, the economy is facing new difficulties and challenges, mainly due to insufficient domestic demand, difficulties in the operation of some enterprises, many hidden risks and dangers in key areas, and a bleak and complex external environment,” Xinhua said. quoted the Politburo as told.
The post-pandemic economic recovery will unfold like a “wave” in a “tortuous” process, he added. The Chinese phrase for risk appeared at least seven times in the reading, underscoring the government’s emphasis on containment.
A slew of disappointing economic data last week prompted renewed calls for political support to sustain growth, although Premier Li Qiang has previously said China is on track to meet its annual growth target of around 5% this year.
Official data last week showed China’s second-quarter gross domestic product grew 6.3% from a year ago, marking a 0.8% growth from the first quarter that was considerably slower than the 2.2% quarter-on-quarter pace recorded from January to March. period.
“While signaling increased support for the economy, the Politburo meeting generally did not deliver a large-scale stimulus,” Barclays economists said in a note late Monday.
“We take this as a signal that the government would stabilize growth around its target but refrain from an overblown policy response, given the shift in focus that key leaders are planning towards ‘quality’ growth,” they added.
Real estate in the spotlight
Observers noted that the Politburo removed the phrase “housing is for living in, not speculation” from its language on the country’s real estate sector.
In its place, the Politburo is now talking about adapting to “major shifts” in supply and demand dynamics in the real estate market, with city-specific measures to better meet residents’ essential housing demand and their needs for better housing. It also pledged to “revitalize all types of slow-motion properties.”
The country’s real estate sector isstruggling to emerge from a credit crunch after the government clamped down on its debt levels in August 2020.
Years of exuberant growth have led to the building of ghost towns where supply has outstripped demand as developers seek to capitalize on the desire for home ownership and real estate investment.
According to some calculations, the country’s real estate sector still accounts for up to a quarter of China’s annual economic activity.
The Politburo said on Monday that it was necessary to effectively prevent and resolve local debt risks, and to formulate and implement a set of debt reduction plans. He also considers “necessary” the strengthening of financial supervision and the constant reform of small and medium-sized high-risk financial institutions.
“We consider the statement from the July Politburo meeting to be slightly more dovish than expected, primarily reflected in the neutral statement of the current economic situation, the removal of ‘housing is for living in, not speculation,’ and acknowledgment of new developments in the real estate market,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note late Monday.
“As the July Politburo meeting would set the tone for policy direction in the 2nd half of this year, we believe that the new assessment of the economic situation, the housing market and local government debt would imply further policy easing measures in the coming months,” they added.
Support asset prices
China’s top leaders also said they plan to “activate capital markets and boost investor confidence”, while “maintaining the basic stability of the renminbi exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level”.
That likely underscores Beijing’s unease with the Chinese yuan’s recent weakness against the dollar, Citi economists said in a note late Monday. This resulted in stronger corrections which strengthened the yuan.
The People’s Bank of China’s daily midpoint for the onshore yuan is closely watched for clues related to its official stance on yuan movements. The central bank allows the currency to trade in a narrow 2% band from the midpoint on each day.
Chinese leaders also pledged to increase government investment, without giving further details. China also aims to accelerate the issuance and use of special local government bonds.
On encouraging private enterprise, the Politburo echoed an earlier announcement by China’s main economic planning agency on Monday introduced a series of measures to promote private investment.
Among them, China’s National Development and Reform Commission encourages private investment projects to issue real estate investment trusts in the infrastructure sector to promote asset diversification and further expand investment and financing channels for private investment.
Domestic demand growth
Late Monday, China’s top leaders pledged to “actively increase domestic demand” and “increase consumption by raising income levels.”
This is broadly consistent with an earlier statement from the NDRC pledging to “restore and develop“consumption in a wide range of programs to support growth, including increasing household incomes, improving the business environment for private enterprises and stabilizing youth employment.
The Politburo also echoed earlier plans to boost consumption of automobiles, electronics and household consumer goods and services.
“Those hoping for a new approach to stimulus involving larger transfers to households are likely to be disappointed,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics, said in a note on Monday.
“The reading talks about boosting consumption but only indirectly, via household income support,” he added.
“We understand this to mean that rather than handouts to households, policy efforts should focus primarily on supporting jobs, a goal that has now been elevated to a ‘strategic high level’.”
