Trump rages over legal issues on Truth Social





On Sunday, former President Trump discussed his ongoing and potentially imminent legal troubles on Truth Social, leveling accusations of politicization at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and prosecutors investigating him.

The DOJ appears to be set to file charges against the former president for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and broader efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump announced last week that he had received a letter informing him that he was the target of the investigation and that he had four days to decide whether to appear before the grand jury to plead his case.

Trump and his allies have denounced the DOJ and Special Counsel Jack Smith for what they see as political motivation fueling the investigations and charges that have already been leveled against him, and the former president highlighted those attacks again on Sunday.

“Whenever you see these Radical Lunatics and their partners in Fake News Media talking about President Donald J. Trump’s ‘Trials and Tribulations’, please remember this is all a coordinated PHOAX…to STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROSECUTOR MISCONDUCT at levels never seen before in the United States,” he posted.

“[Attorney General] Merrick Garland, Deranged Jack Smith, and coordinating Democratic “prosecutors” in New York and Atlanta have become campaign managers for the most corrupt and incompetent President in US history, Joe Biden! he said in another post.

More from The Hill

Trump has previously been charged in Manhattan with falsifying business records over silent payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, and in Florida federal court with various counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified and sensitive documents, including possible violations of the Espionage Act.

Unsold Yeezys pile up orders as Adidas moves from $2 billion-a-year partnership to Club for Growth scrapping plan to back Rosendale in Montana Senate race

Smith, who oversees both the document investigations and the 2020 election efforts, underscored the “seriousness” of the charges against Trump after announcing the decision in the documents case last month. He also defended the conduct of the DOJ and FBI on the cases, indirectly responding to criticism they both received from Trump and his allies.

Trump has also criticized the amount of money that has been spent on investigations of him overall and Smith’s investigations in particular. A DOJ report revealed earlier this month that Smith spent $5.4 million in the first five months of his investigation, while other DOJ agencies involved in the investigation spent an additional $3.8 million.

The report showed Robert Hur, the special counsel appointed to investigate President Biden’s handling of classified documents, spent $615,000 on the investigation, and agencies assisting him spent $570,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4115921-trump-rages-over-legal-problems-on-truth-social/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos