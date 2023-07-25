Boris Johnson and Liz Truss received thousands of payouts after stepping down as Prime Minister





It is a disgusting waste of taxpayers’ money. Paid for failure again, corrupt Tory style. Despite their terrible prime ministerships, which both ended in disgrace, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss received more than £18,000 each in compensation when they were forced to step down as prime ministers. As millions struggle to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis, both men received the compensation as part of their severance packages, even after their disastrous policies caused financial hardship for millions of people across the country. Documents from the Treasury’s annual accounts, slipped in just before MPs went on summer vacation, show 455,392 were paid to former ministers – some of whom joined government months later after the Tories collapsed. Treasury accounts also reveal that Truss Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was given a severance package of £16,876 when he was sacked. Kwarteng has refused to apologize for the financial turmoil unleashed during his tenure. Former Tory Chief Whip Chris Pincher, who resigned following revelations he groped two men at the exclusive Carlton club, has received a payout of nearly £8,000. The documents also reveal that Truss’ decision to sack Sir Tom Scholar, the Treasury’s top civil servant, in September 2022 cost taxpayers an estimated $335,000. The payments to Truss and Johnson sparked widespread anger and condemnation, with one social media user writing: This is a disgusting waste of taxpayers’ money. Paid for failure again, corrupt Tory style. The Liberal Democrats said in response to the news: It is an insult that as people struggle with the cost of living crisis, those responsible for their financial hardship are being inundated with tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer cash. If they had any integrity left, they would return those payments. Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward As you are here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media that challenges hateful rights rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost. Were not funded by billionaire donors, but rely on readers contributing whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do is not free and we operate with few means. Can you help by contributing as little as 1 per week to help us survive? Whatever you can do, we really appreciate it – and we’ll make sure your money goes as far as it can go to delivering hard-hitting news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2023/07/boris-johnson-and-liz-truss-received-thousands-in-payouts-after-resigning-as-prime-minister/

