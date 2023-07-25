Turkish parliament rejects creation of special commission to investigate human rights abuses against Uyghurs

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

On July 14, the Turkish parliament’s human rights committee refused to set up a subcommittee to investigate allegations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region. Instead, the decision was made to have an existing subcommittee that had previously focused on racism and Islamophobia in previous parliaments deal with the issue.

A proposal submitted by Yksel Seluk Trkolu, a member of the Y (Good) Party’s Human Rights Committee, said that within the framework of international treaties to which Turkey is a party, conducting reviews of human rights issues and proposing solutions are among the responsibilities of the committee. The proposal suggested setting up a subcommittee to conduct relevant research and investigation into the allegations regarding the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, called East Turkestan, known as the ancestral homeland of the Turks. The subcommittee would focus on allegations of Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Turkish minorities being forcibly placed in camps as well as human rights abuses that have drawn global attention.

However, committee chairman and former minister Derya Yank, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said there was no need to set up a special committee to investigate the Uyghurs. Instead, Yank proposed reinstating the anti-Islamophobia and racism subcommittee, which had been active in previous legislatures. Yank suggested that the recommendations included in Trkolu’s proposal could be addressed by this subcommittee, a suggestion which was accepted by the other members of the committee. Trkolu was not present for the vote and the other opposition members raised no objections.

Minutes of the committee meeting:

commission_minutes Human Rights Commission

It is no secret that the government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is determined to avoid a serious crisis with China as Turkey is going through difficult economic times, as the government has been able to secure cheap loans and receive support to meet its currency needs through swap agreements with China.

However, to avoid alienating its Islamist base and in an effort to maintain support from nationalist groups, the government aims to appear to be taking action in favor of Uyghurs in areas where it will not create a crisis with China.

For example, at a meeting of the parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee on June 22, the approval of several international agreements with Palestine was removed from the agenda. The move was made because of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s reference to the Uyghur issue and a statement he reportedly made in support of China’s counterterrorism efforts during his visit to China in June.

In response to Abbas’ statement, Devlet Baheli, leader of the governing coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), invited Uyghur businesswoman and political activist Rabia Kadeer to Turkey for a meeting with party members on June 24. Kadeer had previously been denied entry into the country by the Erdogan government.

A statement released by the Palestinian Embassy in Ankara clarified that President Abbas had made no statement regarding Uyghur Turks.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Abbas arrived in Ankara on Monday at the invitation of President Erdogan. Abbas’ visit to Turkey is a message that the Turkish government is prioritizing Palestinian concerns, especially ahead of a scheduled meeting between Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 28 in Ankara. However, despite no official announcement from the Israeli authorities, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu’s visit to Turkey, which was originally scheduled for July 28, has been postponed due to Netanyahu’s health issues.

For decades, Turkey has aided and defended the Uyghurs, who share many cultural and linguistic traits with the Turks and are considered ethnic brothers by Turkish nationalists. But the Erdogan government changed this policy in 2019 and deported several Uyghurs to China. Moreover, as international condemnation grows over the Chinese crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, Turkey has remained silent due to China’s economic and political influence. Moreover, the Turkish government refused to join 23 nations in a joint statement calling on China to end violations against its Uyghur minority at the United Nations in 2020.

Turkey has been deporting or refusing to allow Uyghur activists to enter the country since 2019 to avoid a backlash from China. Proposals in the Turkish parliament that condemn China or establish a parliamentary inquiry committee on the Uyghurs are consistently voted down by the ruling Islamist party. An extradition agreement between Turkey and China signed in 2017 is still awaiting approval from the Turkish parliament. Although the Erdogan government has not yet submitted the agreement for ratification due to possible adverse reactions at home, it continues to deport Uyghurs.

Dolkun Isa, leader of the World Uyghur Congress, was refused entry to Turkey in September and was forced to return to Germany, where he resides.