Chris Christie accuses Tim Scott ‘of being afraid to tell the truth about Donald Trump’





MANCHESTER, NH – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said comments by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, one of his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, that former President Donald Trump was not responsible for the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol are “ridiculous.”

And Christie, who is making his second run for the White House after running unsuccessfully in the 2016 cycle, said he will target Trump in the first Republican presidential nomination debate next month whether he is “on stage or not.”

Scott, a rising GOP star and the only black Republican in the Senate, has seen his poll numbers rise in the latest polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that hold the first two contests on the GOP presidential nominating calendar. This has led some super PACs supporting rival candidates to start putting a target on the senator’s back.

TIM SCOTT’S BULLSEYE STRETCHES SOUTH CAROLINA SENATOR RISES IN 2024 GOP POLLS

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina holds a town hall in Salem, New Hampshire on July 18, 2023 (Fox News – Paul Steinhauser)

In an interview last week with WMUR-TV in New Hampshire, Scott was asked about the storming of the US Capitol two and a half years ago by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters who unsuccessfully tried to stop Congress’ certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Last week, the former president was told in a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office that he was the target of an investigation into the deadly attack on the Capitol and efforts to void the 2020 election.

WHAT TIM SCOTT SAID TO FOX NEWS ABOUT TRUMP’S VP SUGGESTION

Scott said “January 6 was a dark day for our nation.”

But he added that “I hold the people who stormed into the Capitol with ill will in their hearts, destroying property, accountable for their actions. I do not hold the former President, who failed to show up at the Capitol and threatened my life, to be responsible.”

“I can only hold accountable the very people who threatened my life and the former president did not threaten my life,” Scott said.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the Republican 2024 presidential candidate, speaks during a business roundtable, July 24, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire (Fox News – Paul Steinhauser)

Christie, in a Fox News Digital interview on Monday as he arrived in New Hampshire for a busy two-day campaign, argued that “Tim is saying Donald Trump is not responsible for what happened on January 6th. It’s ridiculous.”

Pointing to Trump, Christie said the then-president “invited all these people to come to a rally on the Ellipse on January 6. He went over there and told them again that the election had been stolen. He urged them to march with him to the Capitol to stop him.”

IT TAKES TWO FOR CHRIS CHRISTIE AS FORMER GOVERNOR STARTS SECOND WHITE HOUSE RACE

“I’m disappointed in Tim that he won’t at least say Donald Trump is responsible for this. Whether he’s criminally responsible or not is something the courts will decide and the special counsel will decide and hell will have full capacity to defend itself. That’s not what I’m talking about,” Christie reiterated. “Is he responsible and Tim should answer this question. Is he responsible or not?”

And Christie charged “what people are already tired of in this race is all these good men like Tim Scott who are afraid to tell the truth about Donald Trump. I’m in this race because somebody has to.”

Christie’s campaign says the former governor has met the polling and donor thresholds mandated by the Republican National Committee for candidates to reach in order to make the stage in the first debate. Fox News is hosting the August 23 showdown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Christie has said for months that he’s the best-equipped candidate in the GOP’s wide array of presidential candidates to defeat Trump in the primary debates, thanks to his campaign chops in front and his fireworks experience from the 2016 Republican presidential primary debate.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a campaign event July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

But Trump indicated that due to his large lead over the rest of the field, he could skip the first two debates.

That doesn’t seem to phase Christie.

Christie told Fox News that if Trump isn’t on stage in the first debate, it “makes my life even better because then I won’t have to speak over him.” You know him. He likes to interrupt everyone.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Listen, I’m going to talk about Donald Trump and his record whether he’s on stage or not. So I suggest he get on stage” so the former president can defend himself and his record in power.

Christie pointed out that Trump “better, in my opinion, to be on stage defending this because if he doesn’t, I’m going to talk about it anyway.”

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

