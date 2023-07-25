Crypto Hot Topics Twitter OpenSea Removes Xi Jinping NFT

Many stories have been making the rounds on crypto Twitter over the past seven days. One of them involves the United States Securities and Exchange Commission reviewing Valkyrie’s application for the Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The move has made crypto investors optimistic about the approval of the Bitcoin Spot ETF.

Meanwhile, crypto Twitter may soon be rebranded as crypto X after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced a rebranding on Friday. But not everyone supports the idea. A portion of the platform’s users, which includes prominent crypto players, want the current brand name to be retained.

Last Monday, blockchain security firm PeckShield shared its report revealing that in the last six months, 386 decentralized finance attacks resulted in the loss of over $479 million. The firm said 70% of these attacks were executed through flash loans.

That day, @Tier10k, a popular crypto news account, shared Archblock founder’s allegation that Tron CEO Justin Sun purchased massive amounts of TUSD stablecoin in 2020 without getting “stakeholder” approval.





Chainlink launches a new protocol

On Tuesday, Chainlink rolled out its cross-chain interoperability protocol. In a long thread, the company explained that its protocol will initially support four blockchains: Optimism, Polygon, Ethereum, and Avalanche. It has also integrated with decentralized finance leaders Aave and Synthetix. The launch caused Chainlink’s native LINK token to jump 21% last week.

Later in the day, NFT market leader OpenSea delisted an artwork that appeared to criticize Chinese leader Xi Jinping. NFT enthusiast @Anonymoux2311 broke the news.

The NFT fan said the digital art was removed because OpenSea believed they violated their terms of service. However, it is worth pointing out that the holder did not lose its assets despite being struck off. It can still be transferred to other markets or wallets that support it.

On Wednesday, a video featuring U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler made the rounds on Twitter. In the footage, Gensler was heard to say that he still believes XRP is a security. Its commission lost to Ripple earlier this month after Judge Analisa Torres ruled in favor of the blockchain company in a case that began in late 2020.

What helped Valkyrie and BlackRock ETF applications reach the review cycle?

And as mentioned earlier, Gensler’s agency announced this week that it will soon begin reviewing Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Spot ETF app as well as that of fellow asset manager BlackRock. James Seyffart, a Bloomberg reporter, took to Twitter to share the similarities between the two apps. He revealed that Valkyrie and BlackRock chose Nasdaq as their exchange and Coinbase as their surveillance sharing partner.

On Thursday, blockchain company Solana launched Solang, a platform that helps developers familiar with the Solidity programming language build on the Solana network.

That day, Coin Center CEO Jerry Brito tweeted to inform crypto users in the United States that a district court had dismissed the organization’s case in protest against Congress’ expansion of the tax code. This means that starting January 1, 2024, all Americans receiving crypto payments of $10,000 or more must report those transactions to the government.

Crypto Lawyer Not Impressed With Republicans’ Crypto Policy Bill

The next day, Delphi Labs General Counsel Gabriel Shapiro wrote a lengthy thread explaining why he was disappointed with Republican lawmakers’ crypto policy bill introduced last week. Shapiro claimed lawmakers engaged with several crypto players before tabling the bill, but only one recommendation was included. He said most regulations will continue to fuel SEC enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, Rarible and OpenSea got NFT fans excited last week after both markets changed their Twitter profile pictures to the Opepen logo. Opepen, an NFT collection inspired by the famous memecoin PEPE, has recently gained popularity. It has 16,000 coins and the cheapest is currently trading at 0.663 ETH. It remains to be seen whether Rarible and OpenSea’s decision to promote the NFT project will push its floor price up.

