Charlotte Owen: former adviser to Boris Johnson joins the House of Lords





Charlotte Owen took her place in the House of Lords on Monday afternoon.



Photo: House of Lords





A former adviser to Boris Johnson has become the youngest peer in the House of Lords after taking her seat in the unelected chamber. Charlotte Owen was named to the Lords in the former Prime Minister’s controversial resignation honors list in June. The 30-year-old will be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and will sit as a Conservative peer. Lady Owen’s introduction was followed by that of the Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley, Ben Houchen, who will be known as Lord Houchen of High Leven. The couple wore the traditional scarlet robes for their short introduction ceremonies. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen was also introduced to the Lords today.



Photo: House of Lords

A cross-party Lords report last week said Mr Johnson’s exit honors had “challenged” the current appointments system to create new peers. Lady Owen’s biography published by the House of Lords states that she graduated from the University of York in 2015 with a degree in Politics and International Relations. He adds that she worked as a parliamentary aide to Tory MPs Alok Sharma, Mr Johnson and Sir Jake Berry from 2017 to 2021. Read more: Greece holiday chaos as Foreign Office leaves travel advice unchanged – as Rhodes wildfire hellfire visible from space Read more: Veteran newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67 after battle with bowel cancer Lady Owen then worked as an adviser to Mr Johnson as Prime Minister, his successor Liz Truss and then Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris between 2021 and 2022. Lord Houchen, 36, worked as a solicitor from 2009 to 2015 and managing director of BLK Sport UK from 2016 to 2017, according to his biography. He was a councilor on Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council between 2011 and 2017, including as leader of the Conservative Group from 2014. Lord Houchen was elected Mayor of Tees Valley in 2017 and he is also Chairman of the South Tees Development Corporation and Chairman of Teesside Freeport. The government has ordered an independent inquiry into the Teesworks project to redevelop the former steelworks at Redcar, partly in response to a request from Lord Houchen. In April, Labor MP Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough) raised concerns about the scheme in the Commons, alleging “truly shocking industry-wide corruption” around the site’s ownership and funding. Lord Houchen then went on BBC radio to accuse Mr McDonald of being a ‘liar and a coward’. Other allies of Mr Johnson have taken their places in the House of Lords in recent weeks. They included former Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who attended an anti-lockdown Christmas party in December 2020 at the Conservative Party headquarters, and Ross Kempsell, 31, a former Conservative Party political director.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/charlotte-owen-introduced-house-of-lords-boris-johnson-appointment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos