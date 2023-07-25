Former Boris Johnson assistant joins Lords as youngest pair ever | House of Lords





Charlotte Owen, a former aide to Boris Johnson, took her seat as the youngest life peer in the House of Lords, despite criticism over her lack of professional experience. The 30-year-old became Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge after being formally presented to the Upper House on Monday afternoon. Johnson named seven of his close allies to the Lords as part of his controversial resignation honors list, of which Owen was one of the last to take his seat. Three of the nominees were in their 30s, including Ross Kempsell, a 31-year-old former journalist, and Ben Houchen, the mayor of Tees Valley, 36. The former prime ministers’ decision to appoint Owen has been criticized not only because of his age, but also because of his relatively junior role. She was a civil servant in Downing Street under Johnson, but her exact role and length of tenure has been questioned. While her own LinkedIn profile indicates she served as Special Advisor #10 from February 2021 to October 2022, she is not listed in official government directory of special advisers published in June 2021. Owen graduated from York University in 2015 before working for communications company Portland. She interned in Tory MP William Wragg’s constituency for a month and then worked for other party members including Chris Heaton-Harris, Alok Sharma and Jake Berry. Owen isn’t the only name on Johnson’s resignation honors list that has prompted questions. Kulveer Ranger was appointed to the Lords after serving as director of transport policy while Johnson was mayor of London. But he was also credited as having served as a special adviser to the UK government on digital strategy, a role which does not appear on his LinkedIn profile. Houchen has been accused of industrial-scale bribery over a project to redevelop the former Redcar steelworks, which he has denied. The list also angered some of those whose names did not appear, including Nadine Dorries, who threatened to resign as MP for Mid Bedfordshire after accusing Downing Street of maneuvering to ensure she would not receive a peerage. Dorries first announced she would step down over a month ago immediately after the honors list was released, but has yet to do so.

