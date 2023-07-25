Vladimir Putin is always useful to Xi Jinping. Until he isn’t anymore.

In 1969, China and the Soviet Union seemed on the brink of war.

They fought a deadly border clash in March that year and another in August. The Kremlin hinted that it was a nuclear strike. Over the next few years, they traded beards. Mao Zedong “You piss on my head, and I’ll fight back! Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev called Mao a traitor. An alliance that Moscow and Beijing previously called unbreakable soon fell apart.

So Mao reached out to his declared enemy, the United States. Mao, an acerbic critic of what he called US imperialism, suddenly called President Richard Nixon “the No. 1 good man in the world”, and in 1972 Nixon showed up in Beijing. It was a geopolitical earthquake that changed the course of history.

These days, Vladimir Putin is Xi Jinping’s No. 1 good comrade as the two countries make common cause against the United States. But the Russian leader whose authority was bruised following the aborted mutiny of Wagner’s paramilitary group in June would be wise to keep China’s track record in mind. As Mikhail Kapitsa, a senior official in the Soviet Foreign Ministry, said in 1982, The Chinese never befriended anyone for a long time.

The Chinese Communist Party’s geopolitical approach is rooted in an ancient strategic culture of playing other nations sometimes considered barbarians in the Chinese imperial era against each other for the benefit of China. Mao’s abrupt turn to the United States showed how quickly Chinese loyalty can crumble when the usefulness of a strategic partner diminishes.

In 1975, Geng Biao, a senior Chinese foreign policy official, explained to other party leaders the reason for this change. It’s not because we have good feelings toward the United States, he said, according to the minutes of a party meeting. We take advantage of their conflict by referring to the Soviets and the Americans. He added, we can use them.

Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping continued to move closer to America, in part to deal with the polar bear of the Soviets, as he put it. The US Ambassador to the USSR at the time, Thomas J. Watson, understood this, warning President Jimmy Carter in 1980 that the Chinese were jumping from bed to bed. And I think we need to make sure they’re attached to our bed before we take actions we might regret later.

Even the Soviets warned the United States against Beijing’s reliability. The West may be in a euphoric mood about China, said Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko, but it would end up regretting it.

China benefited greatly from its turn to the United States, gaining access to Western technology, investment and the vast American market, all of which proved essential for China to finally take the big leap to modernity and global clout it now enjoys.

But in the early 1980s, Deng started playing barbarians against each other again.

Sino-Soviet relations grew closer over the rest of the decade, in part because of shared resentment of US global dominance and the belief that Americans intended to promote the overthrow of their regimes.

Mr. Xi, perhaps sensing the diminishing returns of deeper engagement with America, came full circle once again during the Putin era, embracing the Russian leader and denouncing the United States.

The West is right to be worried. Returning to the days of Sino-Soviet brotherhood, Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi have clearly allied themselves in challenging the Western-led world order. The combination of Mr. Putin’s revanchism and military aggression and China’s economic might is dangerous.

But Mr Putin made a potentially serious mistake, cutting ties with the West to go all-in with China in reckless defiance of Beijing’s track record of instrumentalizing its friendships.

Despite offering diplomatic cover for Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, China has largely avoided violating Western sanctions on Russia, essentially putting its own interests ahead of those of its embattled client. Russia’s growing isolation has allowed China to access discounted Russian energy products. Much of China’s trade with Russia is now conducted in Chinese yuan, which reduces Russia’s exposure to Western economic pressure, but also advances Beijing’s goal of undermining the dollar’s dominance as the global currency. At the same time, China was able to portray itself to much of the world as a responsible global player with its lukewarm calls for peace in Ukraine as the war dragged on.

Mr. Putin, on the other hand, has made his country a junior partner of China. Seeming weakened and less secure after Wagner’s uprising last month, it risks becoming even more dependent on China for political and economic support.

Mr. Xi will no doubt take note. Like China’s ancient rulers, he respects strength but knows how to exploit weakness, and Russia will stand him in good stead as he continues to challenge the United States. Mr. Putin can still make major strategic choices for his country, as long as they coincide with China’s interests. But will China support him if these interests diverge? Or if the Russian elites run out of patience with his bad decisions and try to drive him out? Or if the global costs of staying with him prove too onerous for China?

China remains the same secretive and selfish Communist Party state as it was during the Maos era, with a view of world politics in which alignments are seen as temporary. There are no good feelings, as Mr. Geng said five decades ago, just cold calculations.

The West, so preoccupied today with this new united front between China and Russia, should remember this.

The same goes for Mr. Putin.