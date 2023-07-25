Nio helps lead strong rally in Chinese stocks amid upbeat economic commentary, as Alibaba shares gain ground





By Emilie Bary Reports indicate that Chinese officials have expressed their intention to pursue more policies aimed at helping the economy U.S.-listed Chinese stocks gained momentum on Monday after reports of upbeat economic comments from the government. China’s Politburo expressed confidence in the company’s economy at a Monday meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report citing China’s official Xinhua news agency. While officials discussed the economic challenges facing the company, they also spoke of strong performance in the first half, according to the report. The story also noted that the government plans more political support to help the economy. See also: Why you shouldn’t try timing the stock market Among the biggest gainers on U.S. exchanges were shares of video platform Bilibili Inc. (BILI), up more than 13%, and shares of electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NIO), up more than 12%. XPeng Inc. (XPEV)’s U.S. Certificates of Deposit rose more than 10%, while ADRs of fellow electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc. (LI) saw a smaller increase, up more than 3%. Shares of iQiyi Inc. (IQ), another video platform, were ahead more than 7% in Monday afternoon action. Shares of e-commerce giants JD.com Inc. (JD) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (9988.HK) each rose more than 4%. Read: Financial markets are upside down, says Morgan Stanley, and investors can take advantage Shares of internet powerhouse Baidu Inc. (BIDU) rose more than 5%, and shares of Huya Inc. (HUYA), which operates a live-streaming platform, rose more than 4%. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) rose around 5% in afternoon trading. It’s down 2% so far this year, with the S&P 500 up around 19%. Don’t miss: Stocks are racing for record territory. Will the Fed still end its rate hikes? The upbeat economic comments from China could bode well for American companies doing business in the country. Tesla Inc. (TSLA), for its part, disclosed $5.7 billion in China revenue for its latest quarter in a Friday 10-Q filing. This represented 23.0% of overall revenue, compared to 21.0% in the March quarter. -Emily Bary This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswire 07/24/23 1441ET Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

