Boris Johnson’s controversial new baroness Charlotte Owen takes her place in the Lords





Boris Johnson’s controversial new counterpart, Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge, took her seat in the House of Lords on Monday afternoon. Ex-special adviser Charlotte Owen, 30, Britain’s youngest life peer, was introduced in the Upper House in the afternoon. She was a surprise inclusion on Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list, given that she would have had only a series of behind-the-scenes political jobs in the administrations of the ex-Prime Minister and his successor, Liz Truss. Ben Houchen, 36, the elected mayor of Tees Valley, also took his seat as Lord Houchen of High Leven. They will help bring down the average age of the Lords, which was 71 in March this year. The title Baroness Alderley Edges refers to her native village in Cheshire. Ms Owen, born in 1993, attended York University and graduated with a 2:1 degree in Politics and International Relations in 2015. She got a job with Portland’s strategic communications consultancy before working as a constituency intern for Tory MP Sir William Wragg for a month. His career at Westminster began in 2017, as an intern for several MPs, including a six-month stint in Mr Johnson’s office. She worked as a parliamentary assistant in the offices of Tory MPs Sir Alok Sharma, Sir Jake Berry and Mr Johnson before becoming the former prime minister’s senior parliamentary assistant in 2020. From there she took up a position in the political office of Number 10. Between February 2021 and October 2022, Ms Owen served as a special adviser to Mr Johnson and Ms Truss during his short term as Prime Minister. Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has become Baron of Paddington.

