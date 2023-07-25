So now Donald Trump is Moses?





Actor Jim Caviezel appeared on Fox & Friends last week as part of the aggressive promotional blitz for his new film bolstering QAnon-based theories of child trafficking. You might know Caviezel for his most famous role: he played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s slasher flick that stripped Christianity down to its most important parts, a vaguely perverted BDSM treatment of the crucifixion that touched some serious fetish nerves among the evangelical right. The details are irrelevant. Caviezel’s current role involves sucking Donald Trump’s hallowed toes, and the man is cast in the role, and then some.

Specifically, Caviezel was pushed to say we should “do more” against child trafficking, which is the premise of his filmed ode to QAnon. This is where things started to get, uh, weird.

Oh yeah. We need to do a lot more. And we have to start with Donald Trump, he replied. Well, he has to be in there because he’s going to go after the traffickers. …

He then said Trump is the new Moses. I mean, I’m still Jesus, but he’s the new Moses. Pharaoh, let my children go free, to which he and the others laughed at his reference to playing Jesus Christ in Mel Gibsons The Passion.

“I’m still Jesus” is the kind of phrase that caused record-breaking rallies, but Donald Trump is the hero who will stop sex trafficking. Caviezel thinks Caviezel should run this whole operation. Donald Trump as “Moses” who will take on the sex traffickers with a surging “let my people go” I mean what?

campaign action

Even if we were to take Caviezel’s new obsession with child trafficking seriously (which it might if his film weren’t dripping with QAnon notions that suggest no one has done any research beyond visiting half a dozen sketchy far-right websites), the idea of ​​right-wingers turning to Donald Freaking Trump as the Moses of sex trafficking goes beyond disturbing and into major cult territory. And not the kind of cult that is essentially innocent, like the groups of people who love Star Wars too much or have a lifelong grudge against the Audubon Society, but the kind of cult that keeps juice and rat poison in preparation for the day government authorities start knocking on their door.

Oh yeah. Yeah, I can see it now: Donald Trump, wrapped in robes, holding a big stick and with the most fabulous prophet beard you’ve ever seen, standing on the White House lawn demanding, “Let my kids go!” And then all the child traffickers open big cartoon cages and all the world’s trafficked children are set free, then Trump launches a new beauty pageant circuit just for once-trafficked underage children and the ghost of Dennis Hastert appears in the sky to give a thumbs up and tell Americans it’s going to be okay now.

And then Trump will continue to perform miracles such as “parting the sea of ​​boxes in the downstairs bathroom”, and he will go to Mount Rushmore and return with a set of new stone-carved commandments that absolutely come from God Himself, even though seven of them are just blanket pardons for Trump and a new Constitutional Amendment giving Donald prima nocta dibs on all new brides in the country.

Listen, man who is “always Jesus”, we’re gonna have to ask you to take it down a notch or 10. I mean, mate.

Now, that’s not to say that inserting Trump into every last part of the Bible wouldn’t be an entertaining undertaking. Caviezel could probably make it his next film, no problem. Trump is already supposed to be Saul n Paul, Cyrus the Great and something close to the Second Coming of Jesus. Assemble a new Bible in which Donald Trump plays all the roles: he would love it, Jim would love it, his base would love it. That would be pretty weird, but sure, go for it.

Trump like Abraham, ordered to sacrifice his son Uday, I mean Issac, to prove his faith:

“Lay not your hand on the boy,” said the angel of the Lord. “Now I know you fear God, because you didn’t deny me your loudest son.”

“Uh, there’s a problem. I already stabbed him.”

“What? I said you didn’t have to.”

“But it’s flashier that way, yeah? People these days don’t do enough stabbing. They’re weak. And now I can deduct that knife as a tax deduction too.”

Trump like Job, facing horrific trials because God wanted to win a bizarre bet with Satan?

“How long will you torment me, O Lord?

“Donald, it’s a paper cut.”

“The worst papercut in the history of papercuts, that’s what it is. No one has ever suffered a papercut as unfair as this.”

“Donald, if you don’t shut up right now, I’m going to have you swallowed by a whale. I’ve done that before, you know. I have five whales that I just use to swallow people who piss me off.”

“It’s because you’re awake, that’s what’s happening here. Your alarm clock gave me a paper cut.”

Listen, this has all gone way beyond mere fetishism at this point. The “evangelical” obsession with raising a man who goes out of his way to be horrible in every way he can think of says a lot more about them than it does about him.

Anyone who has read the Bible knows that Trump already appears there. It’s in the Book of Revelations. Don’t give him all these fake new roles by ignoring the one he auditioned for.

