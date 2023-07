Trump slams ‘election interference’, questions timing of charges against him

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday renewed his attacks on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel Jack Smith, alleging “prosecutive misconduct” and “election interference,” as well as questioning the timing of charges against him in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The 2024 GOP frontrunner’s late-night social truth post certainly wasn’t his first attack on the Justice Department, but its timing matters as Trump prepares for a possible third indictment, which would be tied to Jan. 6, and polls put him well ahead of other Republican presidential candidates.

“Do you think AG Garland and Deranged Jack Smith understand that we are in the midst of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at the latest polls?” Trump questioned on the social media platform. “Why didn’t they make these ridiculous accusations years ago – Why did they wait to make them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario?”

The former president used his social media platform not only to criticize, lament and target those involved in the investigations against him, but also to preempt new developments. The most recent example of this came when, last week, Trump said he received a letter informing him that “I am a TARGET” of Smith’s grand jury investigation.

Trump’s message added that his deadline for reporting to the grand jury “almost always means an arrest and indictment” is coming.

Whether Trump’s recent message decrying “prosecution misconduct” and “election interference” is just expressing his anger at what he sees as unfair treatment or whether it’s a blunt and calculated statement to try to steer attention in the direction he wants ahead of a major development in the cases against him will take time to tell.

What is clear is that Trump is doing well among Republicans in recent polls, perhaps even further than many expected, as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) star has started to rise over the past year. According to a FiveThirtyEight poll on Sunday, Trump leads Republican candidates for president in the 2024 primary polls at 50.8%, about the same level as in the past four months since seeing a spike in early April. DeSantis, on the other hand, sits at 19.4%, where it has generally fallen since late March.

But, as many have predicted for months, the biggest test for Trump will come in the general election, if he gets there, against likely foe President Joe Biden. A poll by the Harvard University Center for American Political Studies, from Thursday, has Trump beating Biden by 5 points and Vice President Kamala Harris by 9.

All eyes will be on whether Trump is indicted for the third time in the coming days, and if he is, a quick response can be expected.

