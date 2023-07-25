Trump campaign working to secure state GOP delegates in battle for 2024 nomination





Former President Donald Trump’s team has been focused on nurturing relationships with future state delegates and state party leaders ahead of the 2024 Republican National Committee nominating convention.

Trump leads the entire Republican primary field by double digits. However, behind the scenes, his team worked to ensure that even without that perk, the former president could squeeze the nomination, according to The Associated Press.

BIDEN TAKES FURTHER ACTION ON ADVERSE FEES, FOOD PRICES AND CORPORATE MERGERS

We are aggressive at all levels and on all fronts, senior adviser Chris LaCivita said of the campaign. We don’t let anything stand a chance.

Trump and his associates have the advantage of having managed the processes in 2016 and 2020. Plus, they’ve even worked with states to change their nominating procedures for future elections.

LaCivita explained, From a tactical standpoint, where we are today is leaps and bounds from where the campaign, a similar campaign, was in 2016.

Several states have opted to move to caucus-based selection rather than hold a primary. This would likely benefit the former president, given his close connections and strong support among grassroots activists.

In Michigan, for example, the party will now have 16 of its 55 delegates for the winner of the February primary, while 39 will be decided in private caucus meetings. The Idaho Republican Party decided to hold caucuses in early March of this election cycle instead.

Nevada Republicans, however, have run into problems trying to switch to a caucus system.

After the 2020 elections, the state passed a law requiring major political parties to hold primary elections. Now the state’s Republican Party is suing to sit out the primary election, opting for a caucus system.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) campaign is also keeping tabs on possible delegates, according to the report.

They’re surrogates for us on the ground, DeSantis political director Sam Cooper said of the state lawmakers they’ve worked with. But also, they are close to the process.

States have until October to finalize their plans for the 2024 elections and submit them to the national party.

