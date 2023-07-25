Politics
Boris Johnson’s ex-adviser becomes the youngest member of the House of Lords | UK News
A former adviser to Boris Johnson has become the youngest peer in the House of Lords after taking her seat in the unelected chamber.
Charlotte Owen was named to the Lords in the controversial list of resignation honors for former prime ministers published in June.
Mr Johnson’s honors list has come under fire from opposition parties for handing out peerages to his cronies.
In June, the government confirmed that Mr Johnson had nominated seven people for life peerages in his resignation honors list.
Others included Conservative London Assembly member and former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and other former Mr Johnson advisers Ben Gascoigne and Ross Kempsell.
The list was controversial, with some claiming Lord Bailey should decline his peerage at a lockdown party for his staff in December 2020, which is being further investigated by the Metropolitan Police.
The 30-year-old will be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and will sit as a Conservative peer.
Lady Owens’ introduction was followed by that of the Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley, Ben Houchen, who will be known as Lord Houchen of High Leven.
The couple wore the traditional scarlet robes for their short introduction ceremonies.
The average age of members of the House of Lords is 71.
A cross-party Lords report last week said Mr Johnson’s exit honors challenged the current nomination system to create new peers.
Lady Owens’ biography published by the House of Lords stated that she graduated from York University in 2015 with a degree in Politics and International Relations.
He adds that she worked as a parliamentary aide to Tory MPs Alok Sharma, Mr Johnson and Sir Jake Berry from 2017 to 2021.
Lady Owen then worked as an adviser to Mr Johnson as Prime Minister, his successor Liz Truss and then Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris between 2021 and 2022.
Lord Houchen, 36, worked as a solicitor from 2009 to 2015 and managing director of BLK Sport UK from 2016 to 2017, according to his biography.
He was a councilor on Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council between 2011 and 2017, including as leader of the Conservative Group from 2014.
Lord Houchen was elected Mayor of Tees Valley in 2017 and he is also Chairman of the South Tees Development Corporation and Chairman of Teesside Freeport.
The government has ordered an independent inquiry into the Teesworks project to redevelop the former Redcars steelworks, partly in response to a request from Lord Houchen.
In April, Labor MP Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough) raised concerns about the scheme in the Commons, alleging truly shocking industry-wide corruption around venue ownership and funding.
Lord Houchen then went on BBC radio to accuse Mr McDonald of being a liar and a coward.
Other allies of Mr Johnson have taken their places in the House of Lords in recent weeks.
They included former Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who attended an anti-lockdown Christmas party in December 2020 at the Conservative Party headquarters, and Ross Kempsell, 31, a former Conservative Party political director.
