Joe Rogan reportedly turned down another request from Donald Trump to be on the podcast





It’s not happening…at least…not yet.

Joe Rogan, the world’s foremost UFC commentator, podcast host and comedian, pumps his popular podcast to the tune of approximately 11 million listeners per episode, and Rogan must be resenting the famous phrase “with great power comes great responsibility” since he wouldn’t be interested in having Donald Trump as a guest.

The media frequently accuses Joe Rogan (wrongly) of being “alt-right”, so you’d think he’d support the Republican frontrunner, right?

Not the case…

Gasoline was added to the “will he, won’t he” fire when Rogan and former President Donald Trump were seen shaking hands during a recent UFC fight in Las Vegas.

It is believed that Trump and one of his advisers were trying to spin the interaction into a guest spot on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Apparently, Donald Trump knows how much of an audience Rogan’s podcast has and how valuable that kind of platform can be.

The former president is also apparently a fan of the show, with a Trump adviser telling The Daily Beast:

The President listens to Rogan. I don’t think the President takes Rogans’ criticism personally, and really, at the end of the day, Donald Trump would listen to a non-politician with some mild criticism more than a politician who kisses his ass.

Rogan has said in the past that he would never want to give Trump the powerful platform of his podcast, and it seems he still feels that way even after the former president and his team tried to strike a deal.

Joe Rogan shared his thoughts in detail on an episode of the Lex Fridman podcast (lots of podcasts, try to follow) when the topic of the 45th president came up.

Rogan blew the air and said:

“By the way, I am not a Trump supporter in any way. I had the opportunity to have him more than once on my show. I said no, every time.

I don’t want to help her. I’m not interested in helping him.

Fridman countered Rogan’s claims that he didn’t want to help Trump by mentioning that he interviewed the controversial Kanye West on an earlier episode of Rogan’s hugely successful podcast. Joe shot down the comparison pretty quickly saying:

“Yeah, but Kanye is an artist. Kanye good or bad doesn’t change the course of our country.

Fridman took a moment to take in the weight of that answer, then asked Rogan:

“Do you really bear the responsibility for the course of our country based on a conversation?”

Roger replied

“I think you can revitalize and rehabilitate someone’s image in a pretty shocking way.”

An excerpt from the interview can be viewed below:

Joe Rogan says he turned down several offers to have Donald Trump on his podcast:

“I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.” pic.twitter.com/Cd6A3b4asf

— The Recount (@therecount) July 5, 2022

However, if Trump wins the Republican nomination, could Joe reverse his decision?

Given that he said he would vote for Trump over Biden, if those are the two choices, would he be more inclined to sit with Trump?

I think he might…

Joe Rogan said he would vote for Donald Trump before voting for Biden. I’m just sharing this because I need to share it on a page of twins promoting Biden. pic.twitter.com/dsvBkCr4wz

— Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) July 24, 2023

One thing is for sure…it would be a MASSIVE podcast.

