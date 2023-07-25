Former Boris Johnson aide Charlotte Owen, 29, becomes youngest member of House of Lords

Charlotte Owen

A former aide to the Prime Minister who Boris Johnson controversially named in his resignation honors list took his seat in the House of Lords on Monday.

Aged just 29, Charlotte Owen also held the honor of being the youngest peer ever when she became Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge upon entering the Second House of Parliament.

His nomination, and that of several others, sparked a row with current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after they were published shortly before the former prime minister resigned as an MP last month.

This centered on the omissions of arch-Johnson loyalists Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams.

The inclusion of Baroness Owen also caused a stink, with accusations that she hadn’t done enough to earn honor against her former boss.

Speaking to Tortoise Media, a former No.10 insider said there were “dozens of people older than her” and disputed claims that she worked in Johnson’s political unit.

Another source told the publication that her peerage was “completely stunning” as she was “extraordinarily junior”.

Others put gongs back in Johnson’s list, including parliamentary hairdresser Michael Fabricator, MP and former Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Owen was born Charlotte Katherine Tranter in 1993 and graduated with a 2:1 in Politics and International Relations from York University in 2015.

She then worked as an intern at Portland – a strategic communications consultancy – before working as a constituency intern for Conservative MP William Wragg for a month.

After that, she worked as a parliamentary intern for Johnson for six months before becoming parliamentary assistant to Alok Sharma for seven months.

For a year and nine months after that, she served as senior parliamentary aide to Jake Berry and Johnson, before working exclusively for the former prime minister for a year and two months.

From February 2021 to October 2022, Owen served as special adviser to Johnson and Liz Truss during her short term as Prime Minister.

Owen also reportedly worked for Liz Truss and the No. 10 Political Unit, although this has been disputed.

Speaking about her career, Sky News political correspondent Liz Bates said: “She’s had a few jobs in Parliament.

“She ended up working for the No 10 political unit and I think at the end of her political career she was working for Liz Truss and the chief whip at the time.

“It’s not an illustrious political career, but it will also go to the House of Lords.”

Johnson also gave awards to a number of aides involved in the Partygate scandal.

These included his former Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, who bragged that “we seem to have pulled off the ‘bring your own booze’ garden party during the coronavirus restrictions.

Dan Rosenfield, his former chief of staff, and Jack Doyle, his former communications director, both in office, also received gongs.

Labor previously called the appointments a “sickening insult” to the bereaved families of Covid victims.

The Independent