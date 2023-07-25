Trump claims to be the victim of a coordinated hoax





Donald Trump took to social media to claim he was the victim of a hoax.

The 77-year-old billionaire was recently given a trial date for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and also faces an investigation into his response to the 2020 US election result, but Trump blasted attorney Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland on his Truth Social platform.

He said: Think about it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and congressional committees, over $100 million has been spent investigating me since I walked down the Trump Tower escalator (sic)

The businessman who served as the 45th President of the United States between 2017 and 2021 also criticized current President Joe Biden.

Trump said: Biden is a criminal and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Be smart, Republicans, they’re trying to steal the election from you! (sic)

Earlier this month, a judge set Trump a trial date for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon has set the trial date for May 20 next year.

The date actually represents a compromise for both sides, with prosecutors initially wanting to schedule the trial for December this year.

Trump’s team, on the other hand, had insisted on postponing the trial until after the next presidential election, scheduled for November 2024.

The businessman is currently preparing for a new run at the White House. However, Trump could face a lengthy prison sentence if he is ultimately convicted.

Trump has been accused of sharing details of a highly classified military attack plan during a meeting with a writer, editor and two staffers in July 2021.

The meeting took place at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey after Trump left the White House.

Trump reportedly said: As president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, but it’s still a secret.

