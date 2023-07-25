Trump faces more indictments, fines and possible jail time as legal troubles mount





As Donald Trump seeks to secure the Republican presidential nomination and win a second term in the White House, he will also have to navigate a legal minefield that could include up to four criminal charges and at least two civil cases.

While a losing verdict in the civil cases would mean Trump could be required to pay millions of dollars in damages, being found guilty in the upcoming criminal cases could result in a prison sentence. It could certainly impact his ability to run a presidential campaign or serve in that capacity for a second term.

Former President Donald Trump at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 15. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

Here’s where things stand:

Indictment for classified documents

Aileen Cannon speaks from a distance during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination as a judge of the United States District Court in July 2020. (US Senate via AP)

Expected start date: May 20, 2024

In June, Trump was arraigned on 37 felony charges stemming from his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. He pleaded not guilty.

If a Florida jury finds Trump guilty of the charges against him, he will almost certainly face jail time, but how long that will be decided by Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who has made rulings on the matter favorable to the former president. But Cannon also denied a motion by Trump’s lawyers to move the trial until after the 2024 election.

Secret money charge in New York

Stormy Daniels attends the Exxxotica Expo on April 22 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Expected start date: March 25, 2024

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from a silent payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to prevent her from disclosing their alleged extramarital affair.

The felony charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for falsifying business records carry a maximum prison sentence of four years, and if Trump is convicted on all 34 counts, he could, in theory, spend up to 136 years behind bars. Most legal experts say that even if he is found guilty on all charges, such a sentence is unlikely.

Indictment pending on January 6

Violent insurgents loyal to then-President Trump storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. (John Minchillo, File/AP)

Last week, Trump revealed he had received a “target letter” from Special Counsel Jack Smith advising him that he was the subject of a possible criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to illegally nullify the 2020 election results.

The story continues

Targeted letters often indicate that criminal charges are imminent, and in this case they are likely to include obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and insurrection, all of which carry lengthy prison terms if convicted.

Possible charge of election interference in Georgia

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis April 19 in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson, File/AP)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said criminal charges against Trump could be filed as early as next month relating to his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Willis is said to be plotting racketeering charges against Trump that involve witness tampering and computer crimes in an effort to convince state election officials to reverse the election results in the battleground state in his direction. Trump’s attorneys have asked two Georgia courts to disqualify Willis’ investigation before charges are filed. Last week, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to do so. In Georgia, a racketeering conviction carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years.

E. Jean Carroll civil case

E. Jean Carroll walks out of Manhattan federal court on May 9 in New York City. (John Minchillo, File/AP)

Expected start date: January 15, 2024

Last week, a federal judge denied Trump’s request for a new trial in the sexual abuse and defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, and refused to reduce the $5 million in damages awarded to Carroll by a jury.

After the initial verdict in May in a case centered on Trump’s alleged sexual assault of Carroll at a New York department store, Trump appeared at a CNN town hall and quickly repeated many of the inflammatory allegations he had made against Carroll. In response, Carroll added new defamation charges and is seeking an additional $10 million from the former president.

Trump Org. civil fraud case

New York Attorney General Letitia James at a June 2022 ceremony in New York City. (Mary Altaffer, File/AP)

Expected start date: October 2, 2023

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization, alleging that the firm and the former president’s family members lied to lenders and insurers about the value of real estate assets in order to obtain favorable terms.

While Donald Trump, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and daughter Ivanka have all been named in James’ $250 million lawsuit, a judge dismissed claims against Ivanka Trump in June.

