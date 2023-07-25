Chaos in the UK has slowed Tory efforts to tackle Islamophobia, report warns – POLITICO





LONDON The political turmoil that has plagued Britain’s Conservative Party over the past two years has slowed its internal efforts to tackle Islamophobia, according to a new report. Former Equality and Human Rights Commissioner Swaran Singh was asked in 2019 to conduct a thorough review of the ruling party’s handling of allegations of anti-Muslim abuse after a series of complaints. His report, along with a host of recommendations for change, ultimately landed in 2021 and Monday’s follow-up aims to track progress against those recommendations. The report praises some success, but also finds weaknesses” in the Conservative Party’s implementation of Singh’s demands. And he says Britain’s tumultuous political scene is partly to blame. Singh points out that since the release of his 2021 report, the Conservatives have had three leaders, two CEOs and seven party chairmen. Each of these changes had an inevitable impact on the day-to-day functioning of the Party and caused delays in the implementation of the recommendations. Britain has gone through three prime ministers in 2022 alone, going from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss to Rishi Sunak in quick succession. The report finds that the Tories still have “no formal measures in place to deal with complaints of discriminatory behavior involving senior Party members”, with existing measures merely “ad hoc” and no evidence of a “formal documented procedure” for holding its figures to account “beyond the standard process which applies to all complaints”. He says this situation should be reviewed over the next six months, with the party to consider whether complaints against senior Tory officials should be assessed by an independent body. The report praises a new submission form the party has introduced allowing people to file complaints, and it says outreach events, including those held during Ramadan 2023, have been well received by headquarters staff and the Parliamentary Conservative Party. Singh also found that the Conservatives have invested a lot of time and effort in developing new training materials and that the party has “greater emphasis on diversity.” However, he cautions that this increase in activity has not necessarily led to a corresponding shift in awareness. [of Islamophobia] or action on the ground and says the Tory complaints team is very focused on the process of investigating and resolving complaints, and less concerned about the experience of those involved in the process.

