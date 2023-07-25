Trump enters campaign this week despite impending indictment





Former President Donald Trump has a week of campaign shutdowns on the schedule as he prepares for another run-in with the law, a departure from preparing for the first two criminal indictments he has faced this year.

Trump had no official public campaign stops in the five days before each of his first two indictments, in New York and Florida. But while the target letter on efforts to nullify the 2020 election sent to the former president on July 16 points to another likely indictment and ensuing impeachment, he has events lined up with supporters right away this time.

On Tuesday, the former president will attend a campaign fundraising event in New Orleans, with tickets priced at $23,200 per person/per couple. On Friday, Trump will speak at the Iowas Republican Party’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner alongside most of the other 2024 GOP presidential candidates. And on Saturday, the former president will hold his first battleground rally in Pennsylvania since announcing his re-election bid.

Trump is also exploiting the specter of an indictment in his fundraising tactics. A fundraising email paid for by a group affiliated with his campaign included this statement in an email to potential donors on Monday: Any day now, Biden’s Justice Department can INDICATE and ARREST me once again as an innocent man.

The Trump campaign told NBC News it has no plans to halt the campaign schedule this week. People who receive targeted letters as part of federal investigations are often, but not always, charged.

He has a packed schedule this week with trips to Iowa and Pennsylvania, and nothing will deter or distract, not even Justice Department-armed Joe Bidens, from returning to the White House, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said.

