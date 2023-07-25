Jokowi will leave for China to meet Xi Jinping





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 27, 2023. “The president will leave for Chengdu (China). He will be there on 27 and 28 (July). The main agenda is to meet, to have a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Retno explained that the president would also have a business meeting with prominent business players in China. He will also attend the opening ceremony of the college multi-sport event, the 2021 Summer World University Games, to be held in Chengdu. The event was originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but had to be postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2022, President Jokowi paid a working visit to China as part of his official East Asia tour. China was his first stop followed by Japan and South Korea. At the July 2022 meeting, Jokowi and Xi Jinping shared their commitments to strengthen economic ties that are mutually beneficial to both countries, as well as to the region and the world. The two leaders also discussed the G20 and ASEAN. Indonesia and China are known to have a close economic partnership. Citing data from the Indonesian Ministry of Commerce, total trade between the two in 2022 stood at $133.5 billion. The trend of trade growth over the past five years has reached 17.69%. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Jokowi and Xi Jinping pledge further cooperation on COVID vaccines Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

