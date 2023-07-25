Politics
14 resounding NOs to Boris Johnson’s 30-year-old former aide getting mystery peerage
Oonagh Keating. Updated July 25, 2023
Although he left the UK Prime Minister’s office under the cloud of being fined for breaking crucial Covid laws, and later tried by the Privileges Committee for lying, Boris Johnson was granted a resignation on the charts.
While he failed to get his father, Stanleya knighthood and Nadine Dorries a peerage, many – if not all – of the honors awarded were problematic.
They included a knighthood for Jacob Rees Mogg and a femininity for Go Limpet, who was fired for conducting unofficial talks in Israel without permission, then discovered by an investigation that he had intimidated junior staff; a conclusion ignored by Boris Johnson.
Call me a radical left-hander, but I feel like once on the stage of Sir Jacob Rees Mogg and Dame Priti Patel, honors and peerages became so toxicly ridiculous that they essentially defeated each other.
— Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) June 9, 2023
Perhaps more controversial were the peerages awarded to the failed London mayoral candidate Shaun Baileywho threw a lockdown party and is now 30 Charlotte Owenwho had a few relatively short and unimpressive behind-the-scenes roles in Whitehall.
Partygate’s Lord Bailey gets his peerage pic.twitter.com/jScjviF94G
— John Stevens (@johnestevens) July 18, 2023
2020: Boris Johnson criticizes Brussels which, according to him, is neither elected nor responsible
2023: Boris Johnson appoints Charlotte Owen as Unelected and Unaccountable Person pic.twitter.com/ZsVSxB5IqM
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 24, 2023
Monday’s swearing-in ceremony for new life peers highlighted the mystery of his elevation.
The lines of speculation that we won’t repeat here were only secondary to the outrage at someone so young and unimpressive who was given so much power – and a big lifetime income from the taxpayer – at the whim of a disgraced former politician.
1.
Boris Johnson is once again mocking our democracy.
Charlotte Owen will receive money for life, can affect the laws and rights of the British, and all because ????
Well, we won’t know, because there are injunctions in place.
What a country we have become 🖤 https://t.co/1SR9WyONdd
—Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 24, 2023
2.
Baroness Owen and Lord Kempsell, who have less than a decade of professional experience between them but now have lifetime jobs making laws because Boris Johnson said so, argued for the abolition of the House of Lords more clearly than I could pic.twitter.com/Zz6nwUcKPg
– Nazir Afzal (@nazirafzal) July 24, 2023
3.
Charlotte Owen, 30, becomes the youngest lifetime peer in British history. Who says conservatives have nothing to offer millennials? pic.twitter.com/Coemh6dPea
— James Heal (@JAHeale) July 24, 2023
4.
Put there for life by a man who is now forbidden to have a pass for the building where they work. Thank God we took back control of everything that we thought was not democratic enough. https://t.co/ywD9MD6aom
— Brendan May (@bmay) July 24, 2023
5.
These two’s nomination is worse than when they gave Clare Fox a peerage and it was the worst nomination ever. https://t.co/hbwbJ6bclI
—Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 24, 2023
6.
lifetime peerage at age 30? income tax free forever? Ladies, this is what peak performance looks like pic.twitter.com/SoePuHbBxH
— Ava Santina (@AvaSantina) July 24, 2023
7.
Welcome Baroness Charlotte Owen!
Scented with a hint of squirrel essence.
Your enormous achievements in government are justly rewarded.
You will bring to the House of Lords:
Wisdom
Insight
Fruit
Language
test tubes
mint
Humidity
Gum
Flotsam
glands
Well done Charlie!👏pic.twitter.com/CyiuBRoCoA
— Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) July 25, 2023
8.
Remember how we were all supposed to hate unelected bureaucrats? Not when it’s apparently Made in Chelsea. https://t.co/aro6hED87b
— Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) July 24, 2023
9.
We know next to nothing about her, her political views or what she did to get there. But now that she is in the House of Lords, she can make laws for all of us for life. Thank goodness Boris Johnson got us out of the irresponsible EU! pic.twitter.com/tZAc2EICBV
—Alan Rusbridger (@arusbridger) July 25, 2023
ten.
Barbie Privilege unchecked pic.twitter.com/y55ZCgS9n6
—Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) July 24, 2023
11.
I think the fact that Charlotte Owen has happily taken on this peerage for life despite the fact that the whole country knows it’s really dodgy says everything you need to know about her character.
— Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 24, 2023
12.
Me, Charlotte, Baroness Owen from In the Night Garden. How is it possible? The House of Lords is an abomination and I would abolish it from day one. #VoteBinface pic.twitter.com/XBNaJNf943
– Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 24, 2023
13.
It’s so ridiculous that we have a system where failing prime ministers hand out jobs for life to their cronies on the way out. It doesn’t make sense on any level. We are now drowning in these people, entirely because the Conservative Party has been incredibly useless. https://t.co/7k3zJeoexU
—Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 24, 2023
14.
that’s it, the impostor syndrome is over pic.twitter.com/ZHeUlSOc0i
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) July 24, 2023
In conclusion …
Just stop UK please, we’ve had enough and would like to leave. https://t.co/9jdms7TVGg
— YesCymru 🏴 (@YesCymru) July 24, 2023
