Jokowi says citizens yearn for more toll road development





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo claimed to have received numerous requests for toll road development of Indonesian citizens. The demands were made after citizens enjoyed the benefits of the toll roads he has built over the years. “The demand for toll road development is not only in Java, not only in East Java, but whenever I visit an area, they would always like it,” Jokowi said after inspecting the traditional market in Rampal Field, Malang City, East Java on Monday, July 24, 2023. According to Jokowi, the governors, regent, mayor and regional government officials believed that the toll road could trigger new economic growth points. This is due to the acceleration of the mobility of people and goods. “Since they see the benefits, the requests are increasing,” Jokowi said. Jokowi mentioned that the central government is focusing on development outside of Java. As for Java, Jokowi will give the green light to the development of the toll road if the investment rate qualifies. If the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) calculation is not yet qualified, the development could be given through a State Participation Mechanism (PMN) to a public company or the development could be managed by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR). Everything is still being calculated, including those in East Java and Malang,” Jokowi said. 1,848 kilometers of toll roads developed During the 9 years of his presidency, Jokowi developed about 1,848 kilometers of toll roads. It was five times longer than in the days of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) who built 350 kilometers of toll road. The Toll Roads Regulatory Agency (BPJT) of the Ministry of PUPR reported that up to March 2023, the government had developed 1,848.1 kilometers of toll road, or 264.01 kilometers on average every year. Previously, at the end of 2014, the total length of active toll roads was 789.82 kilometers. Thus, the total length of the toll road until March 2023 was 2,623.51 kilometers. The number was exponentially larger than in 2019 with 1,298.3 kilometers. By 2024, Jokowi aims for toll roads to reach 3,196 kilometers. BPJT chief Danang Parikesit said there are 70 toll roads operated by 49 toll road companies. In detail, the total length of toll roads in Java is 1,716.15 kilometers, 738.46 kilometers in Sumatra, 97.27 kilometers in Kalimantan, 61.46 kilometers in Sulawesi, and 10.07 kilometers in Bali and West Nusa Tenggara. Mr. JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editors Choice: Jokowi claims to have started road repairs in Lampung, Jambi Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

