Election commission in Pak orders Islamabad police to arrest Imran Khan after issuing non-releasable warrant





Legal troubles continued to pile up for Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Monday (July 24th). Hours after receiving relief and escaping arrest by the country’s highest court, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered Islamabad police to arrest the former prime minister and present him in front of the body by tomorrow.

Pakistani EC orders arrest of Imran Khan

Pakistan’s EC on Monday ordered Islamabad police to arrest the PTI leader and present him before the country’s top electoral body until 10:00 a.m. (local time) on July 25. It comes after the ECP issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in a contempt case nearly two weeks ago.

A warrant of arrest without bail has also been issued for former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry for the same offence.

Last year, the ECP filed contempt proceedings against the leader of the PTI and former party leaders Chaudhry and Asad Umar for allegedly using intemperate language against the election watchdog and its leader, the Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC).

The recent decision was taken by a four-member bench of the ECP led by member Nisar Durrani after Khan and Chaudhry failed to appear before the electoral body on July 11 despite several warnings. The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsel before it to explain their position on the case.

The last time the former Pakistani prime minister was arrested on May 9 at the High Court premises in Islamabad, the country faced violent protests that led to thousands of arrests.

Ex-Pak PM escapes arrest in murder of lawyers case

The issuance of the arrest warrant by the ECP came hours after Imran Khan’s bail in a case related to the murder of a lawyer in Quetta was extended until August 9. It comes as a three-judge bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court has asked Khan to appear in court before seeking an interim measure.

The case against Khan was filed by the late lawyer’s son-in-law.

Abdul Raazaq Shar, a lawyer who filed a case against Khan for unlawfully dissolving the National Assembly of Pakistan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Quetta, Balochistan on June 6.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan, in a new case dubbed the Cipher case, sent a notice to Khan asking him to appear before the bureau on July 25 in connection with the Cipher investigation.

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pak-election-commission-orders-islamabad-police-to-arrest-imran-khan-after-issuance-of-a-non-bailable-warrant-619003 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos