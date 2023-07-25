Prospects are good, PT Pindad receives a visit from President Joko Widodo with Prabowo Subianto





Malang,kabarwarta.id – President Joko Widodo along with Minister of BUMN and Minister of Defense visited PT Pindad which has very good prospects. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Abraham Mose, received a visit from President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana at the PT Pindad complex in Malang Regency, East Java Province on Monday (24/7/2023). During the visit, President Jokowi and Ms Iriana were accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa. Army Chief of Staff, General TNI Dudung Abdurachman. After the visit, President Jokowi pointed out that the Indonesian defense industry has good opportunities in the future. PT Pindad must continue to develop. “I just want to emphasize that the defense industry in our country has good prospects and needs to be developed, both in terms of bullets, both in terms of vehicles, both in terms of weapons, all because there is a lot of demand,” President Jokowi said. President Jokowi also explained that currently the world is experiencing a shortage of bullets. Even on each of his visits to other countries, the availability of bullets is always a topic discussed between heads of state. “Whenever I visited other countries, they always asked about this object, bullets. And now the world is running out of bullets,” President Jokowi said. Therefore, President Jokowi instructed his staff to find working partners and establish cooperation with other parties so that the development of PT Pindad can proceed faster. According to President Jokowi, the production of PT Pindad is currently increasing after receiving a capital injection from the government of IDR 700 billion through the State Equity Participation (PMN) scheme. “Before receiving the PMN, Pindad’s production for these bales was 275 million bales. After we gave the PMN Rs 700 billion, the production increased to 415 million bales, almost doubled as it has an additional line from the PMN which we supplied,” Chairman Jokowi said. In addition, the government will gradually move PT Pindad’s factory in Bandung to Subang Industrial Zone. This was also done by the government as part of the development of PT Pindad. “So he really has a large area of ​​land for the development of Pindad because he has very good prospects,” President Jokowi said.

