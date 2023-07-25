At 30, the former adviser to Boris Johnson took office in the House of Lords | UNITED KINGDOM

Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge. This is the new title of Charlotte Owen, former adviser to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after taking office in the House of Lords on Monday.

At the age of 30 – done in May – and excluding those who received hereditary seats, Owen becomes the youngest to win a life seat in the upper house of the British Parliament. The average age in the House of Lords, it should be remembered, is 71.

Owen comes to this post after being nominated by Johnson, under the list to which former British prime ministers are entitled when they leave Downing Street and in which, authorized by the Acting Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak), they ask the monarch (Charles III) to award seats in the House of Lords or other types of titles and decorations to persons of his choice.





The seven names on the former Conservative Prime Minister’s list – who left office last September, after losing his executive’s confidence in July over his erratic handling of several political scandals, including parties during the pandemic – for the House of Lords are surprising not only because of their age, but more importantly because they are not known to have a prominent or leading role in the exercise of their functions.

As well as Owen, the list includes two other former councillors, Ben Gascoigne (40) and Ross Kempsell (31), as well as Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen (36) or councilor and former London House candidate Shaun Bailey (52).

Presenting its proposal to abolish the “undemocratic” House of Lords – which currently has over 700 members, oversight functions and the power to make amendments to bills in the House of Commons – the opposition Labor Party accused the Conservative Party, and more specifically Boris Johnson, of taking advantage of the nominating system to fill the chamber with “goons and donors”. conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats added that the fact that the former Prime Minister was accused by a parliamentary committee of having “deliberately misled” MPs during the “party portaland having denounced a “witch hunt” in Parliament against him should not even give him the right to award offices or decorations.

“The fact that Boris Johnson alone has been allowed to have a medal list is a disgrace after his lies and breaches of the law. His recent attacks on parliamentary democracy are the ultimate proof that he shouldn’t even be able to hand out medals,” MP Christine Jardine said.

Owen’s appointment was one of the most criticized by opponents of the former prime minister. Available on LinkedIn, the CV of the current Baroness, who graduated in politics and international relations in 2015, mentions that she worked briefly in business and that she was an adviser to certain Conservative MPs, before completing an internship at the Foreign Office when Johnson was Minister in charge of the Diplomacy portfolio.

Although, according to the Guardianyour name is not mentioned in the official list of special advisers of the government published in June 2021, Owen informs that he assumed this position between February 2021 and October 2022, this last month already with Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

His duties are unclear, but Tory MP James Duddridge assured the BBC the former adviser was “vital to the operations” at 10 Downing Street.

“She was the liaison between the Prime Minister and the whole parliamentary group. He was organizing meetings, giving information to Boris so that, just 20 seconds before entering a meeting, he understood what it was about, ”he explained.

Holding no office in government, a member of the House of Lords receives no salary. However, you are entitled to receive 342 pounds (nearly 400 euros) for each day of participation in a session in the room, to cover expenses (travel, accommodation, food, etc.)