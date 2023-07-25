Politics
Tory MP mocked for bizarre defense of Boris Johnson’s honors list
A Conservative Party MP has been mocked for comparing the youngest peer in the House of Lords to the 25-year-old Labor winner of a recent by-election.
Marco Longhi, the Tory MP for Dudley North, has defended Charlotte Owen’s controversial Lords nomination, only to face backlash on social media.
At the age of 30, Owen officially became the youngest lifetime peer on Monday when she took her seat in the unelected chamber. She will be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and will sit as a Conservative peer.
She was named home by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his resignation honors – Owen worked for Johnson as an adviser.
Learn more: Charlotte Owen, former adviser to Boris Johnson, became the youngest peer at 30
She took her seat in the Lords just days after another new Tory peer in his 30s, Ross Kemspell, 31, also nominated by Johnson, became Baron Kempsell of Letchworth.
Kempsell, Johnson’s former spokesman, took his seat last Thursday, the same day as the Selby and Ainsty by-election won by Labour’s Keir Mather, 25, who became the youngest sitting MP, or so-called ‘Baby of the House’.
The appointments have drawn criticism, particularly around Owen, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise from parliamentary intern to baroness in just six years.
Insiders said Owen wasn’t bad at her job, but pointed out that she was”incredibly junior“, and that the nomination was “impossible to defend”.
Nazir Afzal, a former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecutor, was one of those to tweet the criticism on Tuesday, saying: ‘Baroness Owen and Lord Kempsell who have less than a decade of professional experience between them but now have lifetime jobs making law because Boris Johnson said so, have made the case for abolishing the House of Lords clearer than I have.
Longhi responded by referring to Mather’s victory in the by-electionstweeting: “Your party just elected a 25 year old man in Selby. Even younger than Owen and Kempsell. Anything to say about that? Isn’t he a legislator too?”
Afzal tweeted, “My party? As you well know one got elected and can be kicked out in any election, those two got nominated and are there for life.”
Longhi was met with a barrage of criticism on Twitter for his comment.
One user wrote: “One was elected. Two weren’t. But of course you do.”
Another said: “The key word is ‘chosen’.”
Another tweeted: “Do you remember how the members of the public voted you in? There was a big room, with lots of stacks of counted ballots.
“You made a little speech thanking people for their votes. That’s the difference.”
One Twitter user said: “Labour elected no one. The people of Selby and Ainsty made their choice in a free ballot. If they change their minds they have the option of removing Mr Mather.
“This couple, on the other hand, were handed jobs for life at the whim of one man.”
A cross-party Lords report released last week said Johnson’s exit honors challenged the current nomination system to create new peers.
Lady Owen worked as a parliamentary aide to Tory MPs Alok Sharma, Johnson and Sir Jake Berry from 2017 to 2021.
She then worked as an adviser to Johnson as Prime Minister, his successor Liz Truss and then Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris between 2021 and 2022.
Watch: Former Boris Johnson adviser becomes youngest peer
