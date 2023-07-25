Grand jury set to meet in 2020 election inquiry





Giuliani’s former colleague handed over documents to special counsel this week

Special Counsel Jack Smith received more documents this week as part of his investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The attorney representing former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik said he provided thousands of pages of documents to Smith’s office over the weekend.

The attorney, Tim Parlatore, said Monday he submitted the filings to Smiths’ office on Sunday.

I have shared all of these documents, approximately 600MB, mostly pdf files, with the special advocate and look forward to sitting down with them in about 2 weeks to discuss them, Parlatore said in a statement.

Read the full story here.

Trump hits out at targeted letter from special counsel

Trump said earlier this month he had been told he was the target of an investigation by a Washington-based grand jury examining the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

Deranged Joe Bidens DOJ attorney Jack Smith sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury inquest, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment, he posted on his social truth account.

Trump said that effectively means he will be indicted for the third time. He added that he is the NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT of Joe Bidens, who largely dominates him in the presidential race.

It was not immediately clear what the charges would be or if anyone else had received a target letter. People who are informed that they are the target of criminal investigations are often, but not always, charged.

Read the full story here.

Special advocates’ targeted letter to Trump cites three federal laws

The letter Trump received from Smith informing him that he is the target of the federal investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election mentions three federal statutes related to disenfranchisement, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and witness tampering.

Those three federal laws were included in the letter Trump said he received earlier this month, according to two attorneys with direct knowledge of the document. The context surrounding the laws cited in the target letter is unclear, and their inclusion in the letter does not necessarily mean that Trump will be charged with related charges or that an indictment would be limited to these three laws.

Read the full story here.

Dozens of witnesses testify as January 6 grand jury investigates Trump

Federal grand jurors investigating Trump’s attempts to halt the transfer of presidential power after his 2020 election loss have heard testimony from dozens of witnesses in a sweeping investigation that examined his conduct from before Election Day to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to an analysis by NBC News.

Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to oversee investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents and his efforts to stay in office, has conducted a sprawling investigation in the nearly eight months since.

While a grand jury in Miami indicted Trump on 37 counts of seven federal charges in early June as part of the investigation into the documents and alleged efforts to obstruct him, a federal grand jury in Washington continued to meet on the third floor of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse as part of the 2020 election investigation.

Read the full story here.

