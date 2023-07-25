receives visit from Hong Kong Chief Executive, President discusses investment in protection of Indonesian citizens





President Joko Widodo received a courtesy call from Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and his delegation at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. During the meeting, President Jokowi conveyed three things, namely regarding investment, trade and the protection of Indonesian citizens (WNI) in Hong Kong. “First, regarding the issue of investment, the point is that Mr. President said that the investment opportunities in Indonesia are very great and Mr. President said among other things that the opportunity lies in building a new capital. In several sectors mentioned by the President, among others relating to infrastructure, transport, digital technologyand also green energyForeign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said in her statement after accompanying President Jokowi to the meeting. Secondly, regarding trade, both sides are committed to providing facilitation so that trade barriers can be reduced as the volume of trade between Indonesia and Hong Kong is quite large. According to the Foreign Minister, in the first quarter of last year, Indonesia’s trade with Hong Kong increased significantly by more than 20%. “What the President has conveyed is access to several Indonesian products, including food, agriculture and spices. Mr. President suggested that there be cooperation in the area of ​​customs, which was welcomed by the Chief Executive of Hong Kong,” the Foreign Minister added. Third, President Jokowi has entrusted the protection of Indonesian citizens and their welfare. As known, the number of Indonesian citizens in Hong Kong has reached over 140,000 people, 90% of whom are migrant workers. “The Chief Executive said he was very grateful for the presence of Indonesian migrant workers there who have really made a great contribution to Hong Kong’s economy and Mr. President has conveyed a caution for their protection and also for their welfare concerns,” the foreign minister explained. The Foreign Minister added that from the meeting, the commitment at the level of the Chief Executive and several companies related to investment in Indonesia seemed very strong. This is due to Indonesia’s economic situation which is considered to be good and stable. “They see that Indonesia’s economic development is very good, keeps increasing and is very stable. So that’s what made them decide to keep increasing economic cooperation with Indonesia,” he said. Besides being accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, President Jokowi was also accompanied by Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir and Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Council Bahlil Lahadalia.

