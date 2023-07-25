Donald Trump news today: Georgia grand jury may weigh conspiracy charge as former NYPD boss hands over documents to January 6 inquest





Trump shares threatening fan-made video

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump has shared a QAnon post on his Truth Social platform as he continues to lash out at President Joe Biden, Special Counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland ahead of his looming third potential indictment.

The former president reviewed a post from a QAnon supporter that showed an image of Mr. Trump along with the ominous message: nothing can stop what is happening. Nothing.

Mr. Trump has attacked in recent days over the grand jury’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and its efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election.

In one of the clearest signs Mr Trump could face federal charges in the case, the former president said last week he had received a letter saying he was the target of a grand jury investigation.

Court documents revealed Monday that former New York Police Department commissioner Bernie Kerik, who collected false evidence of alleged voter fraud and manipulation for Mr. Trump’s campaign, agreed to turn over hundreds of documents to the DOJ as part of his investigation.

Mr Kerik worked for Rudy Giuliani and had previously refused to share the evidence.

HighlightsView latest update 1690301732Unanswered questions about Trump’s impending January 6 indictment

Donald Trump is expected to be hit with his third indictment of the year this week for his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 U.S. presidential election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Mr Trump took to Truth Social last Tuesday (July 18) to complain to his supporters about receiving a letter from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he was the target of a grand jury investigation, adding to his ever-growing legal woes at a time when he is trying to garner support from Republican parties to be his White House nominee in 2024.

Mr. Trump has always denied any wrongdoing and, despite these setbacks, his popularity with his supporters remains largely intact: he leads the pack in the quest for the GOP nomination to challenge Joe Biden and has turned adversity to his advantage by raising campaign funds on the back of his insistence that he is indeed the victim of political persecution by his enemies and a Justice Department armed against him by the Biden administration.

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 17:15

1690299932Meadows laughed off Trump voter fraud allegations, report says

Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, joked about Mr Trump’s voter fraud allegations shortly after the 2020 election.

According to the Washington Post, Mr. Meadows texted a White House attorney. He wrote that his son, Georgia-based attorney Blake Meadows, investigated possible fraud and offered some possible votes cast on behalf of deceased voters.

The lawyer sent a response, joking that Mr Meadows’ son might be able to find the treasure trove of votes Trump needs to win the election, mocking Mr Trump’s claims that 5,000 votes were cast by deceased people. (The state election commission found only four.)

Kelly Rissman has the story.

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 16:45

1690298546CNN reports grand jury not seen at DC courthouse

CNN’s Paula Reid reports that the grand jury was not seen at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, despite their usual schedule of Tuesdays and Thursdays. They could still meet later today, but she points out that prosecutors could still work on documents handed over by former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 16:22

1690297232Watch: Esper says Trump isn’t fit for office because he doesn’t put country first

Former Donald Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNN Kaitlan Collins: I said I would not support Donald Trump. I don’t think he’s fit for office because he puts himself first and I think anyone running for office should put the country first.

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 16:00

1690296206Fulton County DA opposes efforts to unseal grand jury report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, fighting efforts to unseal the grand jury’s special report on Donald Trump, says it should only be in the eyes of district attorneys until at least final charging decisions have been made.

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 15:43

1690295432What is an indictment? Donald Trump faces third of 2023 following Capitol riot

Donald Trump is set to be indicted for the third time this year after receiving a letter from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith warning that he is being investigated by a grand jury for his role in inciting the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot.

What is an indictment and how does a grand jury decide whether to issue formal charges?

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 15:30

1690293932Grand Jury convened at DC Courthouse

A grand jury was meeting this morning at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, but that doesn’t necessarily mean today is the day we hear news of former President Donald Trump’s possible third indictment.

It could just be another day of hearing testimony.

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 15:05

1690292732City mayor asks Trump to settle $35,000 bill from 2018 rally before new event

A Pennsylvania mayor has demanded that Donald Trump pay off a $35,000 2018 bill before his scheduled return for a campaign rally on Saturday.

Joe Schamber, the mayor of the western Pennsylvania city of Erie, told the Erie Times-News that their calls for a bill for Trump’s campaign for the October 2018 rally, which drew a crowd of 12,000, went unanswered for nearly five years.

He said they will try to get an advance payment this time as taxpayers’ money is being used to fund his rallies.

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 14:45

1690291832DeSantis in car crash as he heads to campaign event in Tennessee

Gustaf Kilander has the latest information on this developing story.

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 14:30

1690290769Fulton County DA eyeing criminal solicitation and conspiracy crimes in Trump 2020 election investigation

The Fulton County investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results assessed several potential laws under which to charge the former president, reports The Guardian.

Among the charges being considered are criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud and conspiracy to commit voter fraud, as well as solicitation of a public or political official to fail to perform their duties and solicitation to destroy, deface or withdraw ballots, the outlet reports, citing two people briefed on the matter.

The identification of a list of potential charges suggests that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and his team of prosecutors are set to ask a grand jury to return the indictments next month, as scheduled.

Ms. Willis is also seeking to charge at least some of Trump’s operatives who were involved in accessing voting machines and copying sensitive election data in Coffee County, Georgia, in January 2021 with crimes of computer trespass.

The charges could be brought individually or there is always the possibility that they could be integrated into a larger racketeering case, as Alex Woodward reports below:

Oliver O’Connell25 July 2023 14:12

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-qanon-post-indictment-news-today-b2381328.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos